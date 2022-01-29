WORLD
4 MIN READ
CIA knew about coup plans to oust Maduro: Venezuela ex-general
Cliver Alcala was arrested by the US authorities on drug trafficking charges, which were filed as the Trump administration pressed Venezuelan President Maduro to leave power.
CIA knew about coup plans to oust Maduro: Venezuela ex-general
Alcalá has been an outspoken critic of Maduro almost since he took office in 2013. / Reuters
January 29, 2022

A retired Venezuelan army general has said US officials at the highest levels of the CIA and other federal agencies were aware of his efforts to oust Nicolas Maduro.

The stunning accusation came in a court filing late on Friday by attorneys for Cliver Alcala seeking to have thrown out narcoterrorism charges filed nearly two years ago by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

“Efforts to overthrow the Maduro regime have been well known to the United States government,” Alcala's attorneys said in a November 2021 letter to prosecutors that accompanied their motion to have the charges dismissed.

“His opposition to the regime and his alleged efforts to overthrow it were reported to the highest levels of the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Council, and the Department of the Treasury.”

Alcala says his role should immediately debunk criminal charges that he worked alongside the socialist leader to flood the US with cocaine.

The court records raise fresh questions about what the Trump administration knew about the failed plot to oust Maduro involving Jordan Goudreau, an idealistic battle-scarred former US Green Beret, and a ragtag army of Venezuelan military deserters he was helping Alcala train at secret camps in Colombia around the time of his arrest.

He has been an outspoken critic of Maduro almost since he took office in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez.

READ MORE: Venezuelan diplomat 'kidnapped' by the US, says President Nicolas Maduro

‘Left with little choice’

Also named as having knowledge of Alcala’s activities are two allies of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who the US recognises as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, as well as Miami-based political strategist J.J. Rendon, who signed on behalf of Guaida a never-executed agreement for Goudreau to carry out a snatch and grab operation against Maduro.

“The evidence is clear that he has been openly and actively opposed to his alleged co-conspirators for at least the past eight years,” attorneys wrote in the letter to prosecutors included in Friday’s filing.

“Indeed, his conduct, in support of the democratic ideals in which he believes, constituted treason against the very people whom the government alleges were his co-conspirators for which they seek his detention, imprisonment, and life.”

In the telling of Alcala‘s attorneys, on the eve of launching what would’ve been his second armed raid against Maduro, the former army major general received a knock on the door from a US law enforcement official at his home in Barranquilla, Colombia informing him that he had been indicted.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

“The agent informed (him) that he could either board a private jet bound for New York or be held in a Colombian jail where he would no doubt be targeted by the Venezuelan intelligence services for assassination,” Alcala’s attorneys claim. “Left with little choice, (he) agreed to accompany the agent back to the United States.”

Although Alcala was out of the picture in a Manhattan jail, a small group of would-be freedom fighters pushed ahead and on May 3, 2020, two days after an investigation by The Associated Press blew the lid on the clandestine camps, launched a cross-border raid that was easily mopped up.

READ MORE:International Criminal Court to probe abuses in Venezuela[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us