Morocco, China sign 'Belt and Road' roadmap agreement
The partnership aims to help increase co-operation in trade and investment between the two nations as part of Beijing's "Belt and Road" initiative.
Morocco became the first Maghreb country to join the initiative in 2017. / Reuters Archive
January 6, 2022

Morocco and China have signed an agreement sealing a strategic partnership between the two nations as part of Beijing's "Belt and Road" initiative.

The accord, a roadmap for the joint implementation of the key Chinese project, was inked by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and a senior Chinese official, Ning Jizhe, during a video conference ceremony on Wednesday.

The partnership is aimed at facilitating co-operation in infrastructure, trade, investment, industry, agriculture and more, a Moroccan government statement said.

It aims to promote access to Chinese financing to carry out large projects in Morocco.

Under the agreement Beijing has committed to encourage Chinese businesses to invest in Morocco, which in 2017 became the first Maghreb country to join the initiative.

Ning Jizhe said China's direct investment in the country had reached $380 million.

The accord also provides for tripartite cooperation with Africa, in particular in sustainable development.

Launched in 2013, Beijing's vast, trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure initiative aims to improve trade links with countries across the world by building ports, railways, airports and industrial parks.

READ MORE:Days long gone when small groups decided world's fate, China warns G7

READ MORE:G7 endorses global infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road

