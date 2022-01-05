WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan, urges dialogue
Kazakhstan has not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, Kremlin says.
Russia warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan, urges dialogue
Russia is acutely sensitive to unrest in former Soviet republics it regards as part of its sphere of influence. / Reuters
January 5, 2022

Russia has said that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside.

Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, that prompted the resignation of its government, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in its southern neighbour and counting on the "soonest possible normalisation".

"We advocate the peaceful resolution of all problems within the constitutional and legal framework and dialogue, rather than through street riots and the violation of laws," it said.

It said this was precisely the aim of the steps taken by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "to stabilise the situation and resolve existing problems quickly, including those contained in the legitimate demands of the protesters."

Fuel price hike

This appeared to refer to Tokayev's decision to reverse the New Year fuel price increase that first triggered protests in the west of the country.

The Russian statement used more cautious language than Tokayev, who has blamed the violence on domestic and foreign provocateurs. 

Russia is acutely sensitive to unrest in former Soviet republics it regards as part of its sphere of influence, and in the past has accused the West of stoking revolutions in countries such as Georgia and Ukraine. 

READ MORE: Kazakhstan govt resigns amid mass protests over gas price hike

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us