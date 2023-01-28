WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for loss in his second match with Al Nassr
Al Ittihad eliminated Al Nassr by a score of 3-1 as Ronaldo failed to make a goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for loss in his second match with Al Nassr
While the head coach of Al Nassr Rudi Garcia congratulated Al Ittihad for their victory, he blames Cristiano Ronaldo for the loss of the match / Reuters
January 28, 2023

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s exit against Al Ittihad in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup. 

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half, " said Garcia.

Garcia, 58, congratulated Al Nassr’s arc-rivals on winning the clash, saying "they presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately, we were not able to adjust the result."

"It’s true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league," the French manager added.

READ MORE: Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in first game after Saudi Arabia move

"History in the making"

Al Ittihad eliminated Al Nassr by a score of 3-1 on Thursday as Ronaldo failed to produce a goal.

The Portuguese superstar attempted to score in the 43rd minute but his powerful header was blocked by goalie Marcelo Grohe.

Ronaldo became a free agent in November after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement because of disputes he had with manager Erik Ten Hag. 

At the end of the last year, Al Nassr confirmed it signed Ronaldo, saying: "History in the making." 

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo in '$214 million deal'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us