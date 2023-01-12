Brr, it's cold! Siberia temperature plunges to minus 62°C
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brr, it's cold! Siberia temperature plunges to minus 62°CThe lowest temperature in two decades presents a contradiction in a world ravaged by human-induced global warming that has seen the mercury rise to record winter levels.
Global warming decreases the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks, but it does not eliminate them. / AP
January 12, 2023

The mercury has plunged to a 20-year low in Siberia, with the far-northern town of Zhilinda recording a bone-rattling minus-62.1° Celsius, reports said.

The January 10 temperature in Zhilinda, home to less than 1,000 people, is the lowest recorded in two decades.

The lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth is a jaw-dropping minus-89.2° Celsius recorded on July 21, 1983, in Vostok, Antarctica.

The extreme cold presented a contradictory picture for a world battling global warming due to a human-induced climate crisis.

The World Economic Forum has estimated that the North and South Poles experienced unprecedented heatwaves in 2022 - temperatures were up to 40° Celsius above the seasonal average.

The extreme cold is expected to focus over the eastern half of Russia over the next few days, gradually shifting eastward through the weekend. 

Such cold has become uncommon in recent decades because of human-caused climate change. Global warming decreases the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks, but it does not eliminate them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us