WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambia arrests soldiers after coup attempt
That government says that based on intelligence reports, "some soldiers" were reportedly plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow.
Gambia arrests soldiers after coup attempt
Coup attempts are not uncommon in the Gambia, a small West African country of 2.5 million almost entirely surrounded by Senegal. / AP
December 21, 2022

Gambian authorities have foiled a military coup attempt and arrested four soldiers plotting to overthrow President Adama Barrow's administration, according to the government.

The government said on Wednesday that the Gambian Armed Forces High Command arrested four soldiers linked to the alleged coup after a military operation on Tuesday.

"Based on intelligence reports... some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government."

Coup attempts are not uncommon in the Gambia, a small West African country of 2.5 million almost entirely surrounded by Senegal.

Gambia is still reeling from over two decades under former president Yahya Jammeh marked by authoritarianism and alleged abuses.

Jammeh himself seized power in a coup in 1994 and foiled several attempts to overthrow him before he lost an election in late 2016 to Barrow.

His ouster was widely viewed as a boost for democracy, although there has been growing frustration with Barrow's government for its failure to address poverty and rising living costs.

The army is in pursuit of three other alleged accomplices and investigations are ongoing, it added.

There were no details on whether the coup attempt was linked to the previous administration.

Eight ex-soldiers led by one of Jammeh's former military aides plotted to overthrow Barrow the year after he came to power. They were sentenced to jail in 2019 on treason and conspiracy charges they denied.

READ MORE: Half of world's democracies in declining state — monitor

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us