WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru's Congress approves motion to begin President Castillo's impeachment
Congress summons Pedro Castillo on December 7, marking the third formal bid to oust the leftist leader since last year.
Peru's Congress approves motion to begin President Castillo's impeachment
Tensions are rising between Castillo's leftist administration and Congress, which is largely in the hands of right-wing parties. / AP Archive
December 2, 2022

Peru's Congress has approved a motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, a move promoted by opposition lawmakers that marks the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year.

Earlier on Thursday, the high-level mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) recommended a "political truce" between Peru's executive branch and the legislative branches, as it delivered its preliminary report on its visit to the Andean country in late November.

The South American country lives in a constant political confrontation between the two powers, and has including Castillo had five acting presidents since 2016, due to dismissals and resignations.

The last impeachment attempt, which unfolded in March, only obtained 55 votes. A previous one in December 2021 never gained the votes for a formal debate in Congress.

READ MORE: Peru president appoints fifth premier in 16 months

Political unrest

Tensions are rising between Castillo's leftist administration and Congress, which is largely in the hands of right-wing parties.

A 53-year-old teachers' union leader, Castillo claimed last month that "a parliamentary coup" was in the offing, and sought for a mission from the OAS to intervene.

An OAS mission came to Lima last week and urged the parties to settle the ongoing political crisis through dialogue.

READ MORE: Peru President Castillo set to reshuffle Cabinet again after PM resigns

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us