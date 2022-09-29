WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia recognises Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia as independent states
Decrees signed by President Putin designating Ukrainian regions as independent territories are an intermediate step before the areas are formally incorporated into Russia.
Russia recognises Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia as independent states
Moscow will host a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin to formally annex Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. / TRTWorld
September 29, 2022

Russian President Putin has signed decrees recognising the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent territories.

Putin's decrees signed late on Thursday are an intermediate step before the two regions are formally incorporated into Russia.

"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the decrees, as Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Luhansk on Friday.

Putin said that the decrees will take immediate effect.

He has threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

READ MORE: Can Putin’s ‘partial mobilisation’ achieve Russian objectives in Ukraine?

Annexation ceremony

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the annexation of the four regions would be formalised at a ceremony in which Putin would deliver a "major" speech.

Peskov said the regions' pro-Moscow administrators would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin's ornate St. George's Hall.

In an apparent response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting on Friday of his National Security and Defense Council.

US President Joe Biden said that "the United States will never, never, never" recognise Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also rejected the annexation plans, condemning them as "a dangerous escalation".

The four territories create a crucial land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Together, all five make up around 20 percent of Ukraine, whose forces in recent weeks have been clawing back ground.

READ MORE:Erdogan to Putin: Give talks another chance to end Ukraine conflict

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us