Democracy and National Unity Day resonates from Türkiye to USTribute is offered in memory of those who paid the ultimate price for their nation's freedom, while honouring the bravery and courage that foiled a terrorist coup plot.
ISTANBUL, Türkiye - JULY 15 : An aerial view of people visiting the July 15 Memorial Museum during the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkiye to mark the sixth anniversary of July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by terrorist group FETO, in Istanbul, Türkiye on July 15, 2022. / AA
July 15, 2022

Across the nation, Turkish citizens and public officials took part in memorial activities commemorating martyrs who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The defeated coup was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), headed by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, leaving 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Coastal police also marked the occasion in sight of the iconic July 15 Martyrs Bridge where armoured vehicles and putschists killed no less than 34 people.

Across Türkiye, service members and civilians alike flocked to cemeteries to pay their respects to former colleagues and loved ones.

In New York City, ads called for an end to FETO terrorism, while celebrating the victory of democracy among Turkish citizens abroad. 

Following Friday prayers, mosques also lead group prayers for the souls of the departed and the nation's safety and prosperity. 

SOURCE:TRT World
