WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden: Any meeting with North Korea's Kim depends on sincerity
US President Joe Biden said if there was a commitment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, he would be willing to meet him.
Biden: Any meeting with North Korea's Kim depends on sincerity
Biden said that Washington had offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response". / AFP
May 21, 2022

US President Joe Biden has said that any potential meeting with North Korea's leader will depend on whether Kim Jong-un is "sincere".

Biden, who is in Seoul for his first trip to Asia as president, made the statement at a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday.

The two leaders announced they would look at ramping up joint military exercises -- something that always infuriates North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

"We also discussed whether we'd need to come up with various types of joint drills in case of a nuclear attack," Yoon said.

Biden added that Washington had offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in North Korea, where nearly 2.5 million people have fallen sick with "fever".

READ MORE: Biden begins Asia tour with aim to cement economic, security ties

Threat of a nuclear test

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump met Kim for a round of high-profile diplomacy, but talks collapsed in 2019.

Kim has since doubled down on his programme of military modernisation.

Pyongyang has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range.

Biden's Asia tour, aiming to shore up economic and security ties with regional allies, has been overshadowed by the threat of a North Korea weapons test.

The United States and South Korea have been warning for weeks that the North could carry out a nuclear test any day, and Washington said it could even come while Biden is in the region.

READ MORE: Biden could see North Korea's 'nuclear, missile tests' during Asia trip

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us