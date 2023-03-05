A year after he was slapped on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris Rock hammered Will Smith and his wife in the first comedy special to be streamed live on Netflix, joking that he enjoyed seeing the actor beaten in his latest film.

Live on Netflix on Saturday from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Rock said he had been watching slavery drama "Emancipation" just to see Smith "get whooped," cheering "hit him again" and "you missed a spot."

In March 2022, Smith walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped Rock's face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The "King Richard" star returned to his seat in the audience and later won best actor.

He later apologised to Rock, but was banned from the Oscars for a decade.

Rock was praised for his measured response on the night, and has maintained near silence on the issue in the year since.

But on Saturday night's livestream from Baltimore, he finally hit back as he accused Will Smith of "selective outrage," also the name of his special.

The comedian said Pinkett Smith had stirred tension among the three, in part by calling for a boycott of the Oscars in 2016 when Rock was the host.

Pinkett Smith said she was protesting the fact that Will Smith and other Black actors were not nominated.

Rock, who also is Black, joked about Pinkett Smith at the Oscars that year and again last year.

"She starts it. I finish it," Rock said.

Rock also brought up marital problems the Smiths have publicly discussed.

Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair that she called an "entanglement" in 2020.

"I didn't have any entanglements," Rock said. "She hurt him way more than he hurt me."

Representatives for the Smiths did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

First ever Netflix live stream

The comedy special was the first event streamed live on Netflix, which is testing the technology as it considers expanding into another real-time programming.

Netflix agreed to pay $40 million for two Rock comedy specials under a deal reached in 2016, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Saturday's special was the second of the two.

Rock spent most of the show riffing on topics ranging from Britain's royal family to the Kardashians, abortion and his dating life.

He concluded by saying why he did not fight back when Smith hit him.

"I got parents, and you know what my parents taught me?" he said. "Don't fight in front of white people."

