Of all the harrowing footage that came out of the Syrian city of Aleppo in 2016, a video of a five-year-old boy stood out.

Omran Daqneesh had just been pulled out of the rubble of an air strike, and his confused and bloodied face was beamed around the world.

Regime leader Bashar al Assad said, ​"This is a forged picture, not a real one," in response to the iconic video.

The 24-year-old Syrian behind the camera was Mustafa Sarouti. This is what he said of Assad's criticism:

"The man who has besieged and starved thousands of people, of course, he wouldn't admit hitting Omran's house, and of course he'll say that Omran is fake."

​The young journalist stayed in Aleppo until the very end, when regime forces took full control of the city in December.

He evacuated and is currently based in southern Turkey.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi met Sarouti in Gaziantep to talk about a picture that defines the war.