WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico's 'Red Triangle' becomes battleground for fuel thieves
So far this year, fifty-thousand litres of gasoline has been stolen from 600 illegal taps in an area known as the Red Triangle.
Mexico's 'Red Triangle' becomes battleground for fuel thieves
An average of twenty-seven thousand barrels of petrol a day are stolen from illegal tapping. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

In Mexico, people who steal gas have long been considered heroes. They illegally tap pipelines, stealing from the state to sell to the poor. But they now face difficult times, as authorities crack down on their illicit trade.

The thieves are known as huachicoleros and they used to be considered as the Robin Hoods of rural Mexico robbing from the rich state oil company, to provide fuel to the poor.

A recent government crackdown has dragged them into cartel-incited violence.

So far this year, fifty-thousand litres of gasoline has been stolen from 600 illegal taps in an area known as the Red Triangle. The ensuing conflict has cost fourteen people their lives in less than a month.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us