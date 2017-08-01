WORLD
Iconic "Buenos Aires Herald" closes after 140 years
Up until recently it was Latin America's only English-language daily newspaper. But despite the move to becoming a weekly, the newspaper is set to close down.
After almost 141 years the English-language &quot;Buenos Aires Herald&quot; is set to close. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

The Buenos Aires Herald, a storied English-language newspaper lauded for its coverage of Argentina's 1976-1983 military dictatorship, will close after more than 140 years of publication, the newspaper said late on Monday.

"Herald's staff have been informed that the newspaper is closing," the paper said in a Twitter message, along with a photo of the front page of its 140th anniversary edition from last September.

The move comes less than a year after the paper, which once called itself the only English-language daily in Latin America, switched to a weekly print edition, blaming tough economic conditions and a broad shift among readers to digital media.

The Buenos Aires Herald, closely associated with Argentina's British and, in later years, U.S. community, won praise for its coverage of the "disappeared" – people who were forcibly abducted, tortured and often murdered by the state during the dictatorship – when much of the country's media stayed silent.

The Herald is majority-owned by the Indalo Group conglomerate, which also owns local financial paper Ambito Financiero.

SOURCE:Reuters
