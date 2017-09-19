Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term in office as German chancellor as the country heads to the polls on Sunday.

Although her position looked a little weak in light of the refugee crisis of two years ago, most analysts and the latest polls suggest that her Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) will be re-elected.

If she does get re-elected, her pick for the coalition partner will become the focus of the world's attention to see how it will influence the government's policy which will have a far-reaching impact on the country and region.

TRT World 's Francis Collings reports from Berlin.