WORLD
1 MIN READ
Graduates find it tough to land suitable jobs in Egypt
While unemployment in Egypt sits at 11.3 percent, the rate is higher for young people, with a 78 percent unemployment rate for women. Also, 28 percent of Egyptians are living under the poverty line.
Graduates find it tough to land suitable jobs in Egypt
People shop at Al Ataba, a popular market in central Cairo, Egypt. March 13, 2018. / Reuters
March 26, 2018

In 2014, Egypt's then army chief Abdel Fattah el Sisi became president of the country, after overthrowing the democratically elected government of the Muslim Brotherhood's president Mohammad Morsi and suspending the constitution. 

Since then, the rates of inflation, unemployment and the price of goods have reached their highest points in the country. 

That has forced young Egyptians to find work wherever they can, but with Egypt's rapidly expanding population and an economy that's struggling to keep up, it is proving difficult.

TRT World 's Sarah Balter has more on Egypt's economic crisis. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us