Britain's elite universities are being accused of not doing enough to offer black students from underprivileged backgrounds a place.

One British member of parliament has even accused them of "social apartheid".

But, Roy Celarie, a black student, who has been raised in one of the poorest parts of London, did manage to land in what is considered the university for the elites - Oxford.

"If you had told me 15 years ago that I'd be coming to Oxford I probably wouldn't believe it, so it's nice I've actually managed to fulfill my dream," said Celerie.

TRT World's Assed Baig spoke with Roy Celarie in UK.