POLITICS
1 MIN READ
How a black student toiled to get himself into Oxford
Between 2015 and 2017, one in three Oxford colleges failed to offer any black students a place. Last year, only 48 black students took up a place out of 12,000 undergraduates.
How a black student toiled to get himself into Oxford
Roy Celarie worked over 50 hours a week to support himself while also studying for an undergraduate and a masters degree. (TRT World) / TRTWorld
October 28, 2018

Britain's elite universities are being accused of not doing enough to offer black students from underprivileged backgrounds a place. 

One British member of parliament has even accused them of "social apartheid".  

But, Roy Celarie, a black student, who has been raised in one of the poorest parts of London, did manage to land in what is considered the university for the elites - Oxford.

"If you had told me 15 years ago that I'd be coming to Oxford I probably wouldn't believe it, so it's nice I've actually managed to fulfill my dream," said Celerie.

TRT World's Assed Baig spoke with Roy Celarie in UK.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us