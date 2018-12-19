POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Messi receives 5th Golden Shoe award for Europe's top scorer
Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season to lead Barcelona to the title.
Messi receives 5th Golden Shoe award for Europe's top scorer
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi receives his fifth European Golden Shoe - Antiga Fabrica Estrella Damm, Barcelona, Spain - December 18, 2018 / Reuters
December 19, 2018

Lionel Messi received his record fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for leading all of Europe's football leagues in scoring last season.

Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season to lead Barcelona to the title. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the second leading scorer of Europe's domestic leagues with 32 goals in England.

Messi also won the award in 2009-10 (34 goals), 2011-12 (50), 2012-13 (46) and 2016-17 (37).

The Argentina forward currently leads Europe's top leagues with 14 goals this season.

"I love football, but when I started I didn't expect all this. My dream was to be a professional player," Messi said. "This is thanks to the hard work and effort I have put in, and above all to my teammates. I have the best players in the world at their positions playing beside me."

The 31-year-old Messi is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer. The club credits him with 572 goals in 655 games.

The Golden Shoe is awarded by European Sports Media, an association of European sports newspapers and magazines.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us