Türkiye is one of the countries whose beaches offer Caretta caretta sea turtles a safe haven to lay eggs. The omnivorous sea turtles can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, which is where Türkiye comes in.

The saltwater turtle comes ashore every two to three years, laying eggs in the same location it was born, and then travels back into the sea.

According to Türkiye’s Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (DEKAMER) Laboratory Manager Melis Yilmaz, some of the sea turtles being treated at the centre will soon be reunited with the pristine blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Caretta caretta turtles, who come to Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast to hatch eggs, are under protection, as they are considered threatened, with 'vulnerable' status as per IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) criteria.

Also known as loggerhead sea turtles, Caretta caretta is an endangered species of oceanic turtle. The southern beaches of Türkiye are a known nesting area for the species which lays its eggs on beaches on the west Mediterranean coast of the country.

DEKAMER authorities say that four of the eleven sea turtles in their care will soon be released back into the wild. The treatments of "Eylul Kas", "Minik", "Niles" and "Findik", four sea turtles hosted at the centre for the past year, have been completed.

Scientists and DEKAMER workers are observing the swimming, diving and breathing movements of the turtles that have been moved into special tanks to ease their transition into their natural habitat.

DEKAMER, located near Iztuzu Beach in Mugla, where the Dalyan river meets the Mediterranean Sea, has been a temporary home to injured sea turtles coming in from various coasts of Türkiye since 2008.