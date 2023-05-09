Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan has been arrested as he appeared for hearings at the Islamabad High Court.

He was charged in a number of cases that his party says are politically motivated ranging from corruption, terrorism and rioting since being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote last April.

Here is a timeline of key events that led to Khan's arrest:

March 8, 2022

13-party opposition alliance moves no-confidence motion in parliament against then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

March 27, 2022

Khan claims the no-trust move is part of an alleged "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government, shows letter as evidence.

April 3, 2022

National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismisses the no-trust motion without a vote, terms it a foreign conspiracy.

April 3, 2022

President Arif Alvi dissolves the National Assembly on Khan's advice.

April 7, 2022

Supreme Court overturns the deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion and subsequent dissolution of the lower house, orders vote on April 9.

April 9, 2022

Khan is removed from the prime minister’s office as the no-confidence motion against him succeeds.

April 11, 2022

All lawmakers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the National Assembly resign en masse, Khan announces nationwide protests demanding immediate elections.

May 25, 2022

Khan-led "long march" protest enters Islamabad after Supreme Court's permission.

May 26, 2022

Khan calls off protest to avoid confrontation; gives the government six days to announce date for snap election.

August 20, 2022

Khan is booked for threatening a female judge during protest rally in Islamabad.

October 2, 2022

Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies him in a case related to gifts he received from foreign dignitaries (Toshakhana).

October 28, 2022

He launches a second "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad to force early elections.

November 3, 2022

Khan escapes assassination attempt in Wazirabad district of northeastern Punjab province during protest march.

November 4, 2022

He accuses successor Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army commander of being involved in the assassination attempt.

January 14-18, 2023

PTI dissolves provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it held majority, in another attempt to compel the government for early vote.

February 28, 2023

A district court in Islamabad issues a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan for skipping hearings in Toshakhana case.

March 5, 2023

Police raid his Lahore residence, but fail to arrest him.

May 3, 2023

Khan reiterates allegations that a senior military officer planned to assassinate him twice.

May 8, 2023

Pakistan's military rejects Khan's "malicious and fabricated" allegations, asks him to take legal course of action.

May 9, 2023

Khan doubles down on his allegations against senior military officer as he appears before the Islamabad High Court; paramilitary Rangers arrest him in a case filed by the anti-corruption body, party calls arrest an abduction.