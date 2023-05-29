WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple casualties as tourist boat in Italy capsizes in storm
The sinking at Lake Maggiore in northern Italy is the latest in a series of disasters linked to extreme weather.
Multiple casualties as tourist boat in Italy capsizes in storm
Most of the passengers and crew managed to escape and either swam ashore or else were pulled to safety by other boats. / Photo: AFP
May 29, 2023

Four people, including two Italians who worked for the intelligence service, have died after a tourist boat capsized when a storm hit Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

The 16-metre-long boat was carrying 25 people when it was hit by a sudden, violent storm on Sunday evening, sinking the vessel near the town of Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake.

A pensioner who was formerly a member of the Israeli security forces and the Russian wife of the boat captain also died in the accident, Israel's foreign ministry and local media said.

Most of the passengers and crew managed to escape and either swam ashore or else were pulled to safety by other boats.

The dead Italians were named as Claudio Alonzi, 62, and Tiziana Barnobi, 53. The senior government official tasked with overseeing Italy's secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims.

Italian media said they had gone to Lake Maggiore to celebrate a friend's birthday.

No immediate information was given about what they did in the intelligence service.

Israel's foreign ministry said it was working with diplomats to bring home the body of the Israeli, whose name was not given.

The Russian victim was identified as Anya Bozhkova, 50. She was the wife of the captain and owner of the pleasure boat, the "Goduria". He survived the incident.

Disasters linked to extreme weather

The sinking was the latest in a series of disasters linked to extreme weather. Fifteen people died earlier this month in floods that hit the northern region of Emilia Romagna.

Six months ago, 12 people died on the southern island of Ischia in a landslide triggered by torrential rain, while 11 people were killed last September by flash floods in the central region of Marche.

Last July, an ice avalanche in the Italian Alps killed 11 people following a heatwave that exacerbated the worst drought that Italy has suffered for at least 70 years.

RelatedGlacier collapse in Italian Alps kills hikers
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us