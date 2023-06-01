WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO chief: Alliance committed to political solution for Kosovo clashes
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.
NATO chief: Alliance committed to political solution for Kosovo clashes
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks about Ukraine, Kosovo, Sweden’s accession ahead of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Oslo, Norway. / Photo: Reuters
June 1, 2023

NATO chief said on June 1 that sending additional troops to Kosovo "does not mean" that the alliance gives up on a possible political solution to the ongoing clashes.

Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks came before the informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Norway's capital Oslo.

Stoltenberg was questioned about sending an additional 700 NATO troops to Kosovo and keeping a battalion ready.

Responding to Anadolu Agency's query whether this preparation means that the alliance expects the clashes may turn into a bigger conflict in Europe amidst the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Stoltenberg said: "This does not mean that NATO gives up on a political solution.”

He added that they are sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.

RelatedNovak Djokovic defends 'Kosovo is heart of Serbia' remark

Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Albanians are the largest ethnic group in Kosovo, followed by Serbs, especially in the north, near the border with Serbia.

During the clashes, at least 30 NATO soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, more than 53 civilians were injured by shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

RelatedWhat led to the latest flare-up between Kosovo and Serbia?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us