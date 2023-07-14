At the World Cup 2002 in Qatar, the men's Moroccan national team became the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semi-final, securing fourth spot.

Now the women's national team are looking to emulate or perhaps go beyond the success of the Atlas Lions, as thousands of jubilant fans lined the streets to welcome their national heroes in December 2022.

Morocco are set to compete at FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 for the first time, as the tournament that gets underway on 20th July and carries on until 20th August

Morocco's debut at the World Cup marks the Atlas Lionesses’ first-ever appearance at the elite tournament in their quarter of a century history, becoming the first Arab nation to qualify for the cup competition.

Their journey to this year's World Cup, follows a hard-fought campaign and competitive spirit by the squad at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In the knockout rounds, they beat Botswana in the quarter finals while in the semi-finals, they beat powerhouse Nigeria, with the game setting a new African' women's football attendance record - with more than 45,500 fans.

They however lost the final against South Africa 2-1.

At this year's World Cup the Atlas Lionesses have been drawn in Group H and face a string of tough competitors - as they will lock horns with Germany, South Korea and Colombia.

Morocco's first game against Germany takes place onJuly 24 at Australia's Melbourne Rectangular Stadium at 6.30pm local time.

In the lead up to the tournament, the team has experienced 2 draws and 2 losses in their last 4 games.

The Coach

The side is overseen by their French coach Reynald Pedros. Previously as a footballer, the 51 year-old played most of his professional football career in France's Ligue 1 and was 25 times for France in the mid-90s.

Since retiring, Pedros has led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to success in their domestic championship for the 12th and 13th time while the club also retained their UEFA Women's Champions League for the 3rd and 4th occasion.

In November 2020, Pedros became the Atlas Lionesses coach amid the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's big drive to develop women's football in the country, professionalising a range of aspects such as salaries that helped grow the game.

The push also established the under-17 championing and helped drive female footballers to participate more in the game.

Khadija Illa, president of the national women's football league previously described Morocco’s women’s team as being "marginalised" and playing second-fiddle to the men's team.

Nevertheless, Pedros' balanced tactical approach on the field has seen the women’s team performances blossom, fuelling expectations in the capital Rabat, as the national side qualified for the World Cup,

Ghizlane Chebbak - the driving force

Today as Ghizlane Chebbak gears up for the World Cup, many regard her to be the driving force of the Atlas Lionesses and her Morrocan domestic club side, ASFAR.

The player who dons the number 7 jersey at both club-level and internationally was named the best player at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

After qualification for this year's World Cup, Chebbak said "I cannot describe my feeling," as the team became the first Arab national side to qualify for the prestigious Cup competition.

"We will represent all Arabs in this great event that anyone hopes to participate in. We feel great joy and pride. We hope to be in full readiness," she said.

Chebbak also has deep-rooted familial ties to Moroccan football. Her father, Larbi Chebbak featured in midfield for the national side in the 70s, steering the men's side to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations back in 1976.

Growing up in the early 1990s, Chebbak learned the sport from her father.

She later began by playing for club-side Difaa Ain Sebaa. At the time she was reportedly permitted to participate alongside the men, given the dearth of opportunities for women to play football in the country.

She later moved to Club Rachad Bernoussi and then played briefly for Egyptian side Makkasa.

She eventually settled back home in Morocco, playing for ASFAR, enjoying significant domestic success - winning the league and being named Moroccan player of the year on several occasions.

The contribution of Morocco's diaspora

One of Morocco's top-attacking players who will likely cause problems for the opposition’s defence during the tournament is Rosella Ayane.

The striker is a potent finisher in the box off both feet who features for London side Tottenham Hotspur.

At international level she previously played for England at youth level for the Under-17s and Under-19s and had opportunities with Scotland.

But she went on to pledge her allegiance to her father's homeland at senior level.

Morocco's precocious talent

FIFA has forecast Nesryne El Chad to be the precocious talent to watch out for at the tournament.

Football’s top governing body has described the 20 year-old as having a "commanding presence on the pitch."

The defender who plies her domestic trade with French Side, has played a pivotal role in getting the Atlas Lionesses to the World Cup.

Nouhaila Benzina is expected to also make history and to become the first footballer to wear a hijab at a World Cup. It follows FIFA’s initial ban on headdresses in 2007, claiming they were a “safety risk” while the ruling was quashed seven years later.

Ultimately regardless of the Atlas Lionesses final result on the field at this year’s World Cup with the US, Germany, Australia, Brazil and England tipped for success, back home in Morocco, the national team has already inspired different generations of women and girls nationwide, as the game continues to grow.