WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indigenous chiefs demand action from Brazil government on land rights
Appeal to President Lula comes ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could remove the protected status of some Indigenous lands, opening them up to agribusiness and mining.
Indigenous chiefs demand action from Brazil government on land rights
Current Brazilian law only recognises ancestral territories that were occupied by Indigenous communities at the time the present constitution was promulgated in 1988, but Indigenous leaders say certain territories were no longer occupied at that point because communities had been expelled from them, particularly during the military dictatorship from the 1960s to the 1980s. (Photo: Reuters) / Others
July 29, 2023

Leaders of 54 Indigenous communities in Brazil have called for the government to take a concrete stance on the demarcation of their ancestral lands before a key Supreme Court ruling on the issue.

The Supreme Court's so-called "trial of the century" could remove the protected status of some Indigenous lands, opening them up to agribusiness and mining.

In an 11-point letter, the Indigenous leaders called on the minister of Indigenous peoples, Sonia Guajajara, to "fulfil her mission to demarcate Indigenous lands".

The law currently only recognises ancestral territories that were occupied by Indigenous communities at the time Brazil's constitution was promulgated in 1988.

But Indigenous leaders say certain territories were no longer occupied at that point because communities had been expelled from them, particularly during the military dictatorship from the 1960s to the 1980s.

RelatedWill Lula keep his promise to protect Brazil’s Indigenous people?

The upcoming Supreme Court trial, which was postponed in June, will either validate or invalidate the 1988 cut-off.

In Friday's letter, the Indigenous leaders argued that upholding the cut-off date would jeopardise their survival and lead to thousands of evictions.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's left-wing government has made the issue of ancestral land rights a priority, and signed in April decrees recognising six new Indigenous territories, authorising Indigenous peoples to occupy the land and have exclusive use of its resources.

No new reserves had been demarcated under former president Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government.

Environmentalists say protecting Indigenous reservations is one of the best ways to stop the destruction of the Amazon, a critical resource in the race to curb climate change

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us