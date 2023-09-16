WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden's incompetence 'bigger problem' than his age – Trump
Polls show that while the age gap between the two men is small, Americans worry more about incumbent President Joe Biden's age, with one survey finding that three in four people doubt his ability to last a second term.
Biden's incompetence 'bigger problem' than his age – Trump
Biden, who overcame a stuttering problem as a youth, has often been mocked for his verbal stumbles. / Photo: AP
September 16, 2023

Joe Biden, America's oldest president, received support from an unexpected ally over his age: Donald Trump said the Democrat was "not too old" to seek a second term, while quickly adding: "I think he's incompetent."

The former president's comments, made in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" to be aired Sunday, come as America faces a profound debate over the ageing of its political class, a major factor ahead of the 2024 elections –– when Biden will be just shy of 82 and Trump himself 78.

Polls show that while the age gap between the two men is small, Americans worry more about Biden's age, with one survey finding that three in four people doubt his ability to last a second term.

That Trump ended his own term in office as the second-oldest president ever (Ronald Reagan was 77 at the end of his term) presents the real estate magnate with a challenge, however, in repeatedly portraying Biden as too "sleepy" to do the job.

But that hasn't stopped the Republican, who would be 82 at the end of a second term, from trying to thread that needle.

"Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s," he told NBC. "I'm not anywhere very near 80, by the way.

"And Biden's not too old," Trump added. "But I think he's incompetent, and that's a bigger problem."

Biden, who overcame a stuttering problem as a youth, has often been mocked for his verbal stumbles.

Trump, too, has had his share of bizarre verbal moments, mangled pronunciations and physical stumbles.

But in the NBC interview he said his own age does not concern him, noting that his parents had long lives.

"So genetically, that's a good thing."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us