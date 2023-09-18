WORLD
Five Greek aid workers killed in accident in flood-stricken Libya
At least six others among 14 injured aid workers are in critical condition following the mishap en route from Benghazi to Derna.
The four dead were part of a Greek humanitarian team  sent to Libya after the devastating floods in Derna. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 18, 2023

Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission -- including two civilians -- were killed in a road accident in Libya, the Greek Defence Minister said in a statement.

The Greek aid team was sent to Libya after the devastating floods hit Derna, killing over 11,000 people.

Minister Nikos Dendias announced three days of national mourning in the Greek Armed Forces.

Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, had told a televised news conference on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.

Othman Abdeljalil, health minister in the administration that runs the east of the country, told reporters the accident occurred when the team was en route from Benghazi to Derna, 300 kilometres (185 miles) to the east on Sunday.

The eastern-based government's health minister said the accident took place when the vehicle collided with a car carrying a Libyan family. Three people in the car died and two were seriously injured, he added.

"The Greek aid team was made up of 19 members. Four of them died and the other 15 were injured," Abdeljalil told a press conference in Derna.

"Eight are in a stable condition and the other seven are critical," he added.

Operation to collect personnel

Initially the Greek authorities, in a statement, had spoken only of "minor injuries" among the team members.

The Greek army statement said an operation to collect their personnel in Benghazi and repatriate them was underway.

Greece sent, on Sunday morning, humanitarian aid to the areas of Libya struck by the lethal floods of "Storm Daniel", actively demonstrating Greek solidarity with the Libyan people, the foreign ministry said.

The aid was in the form of medical and nursing staff that had already arrived in a Hellenic Air Force C-130 plane sent to Benghazi, as well as medical supplies and food.

At the order of Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, the aid was accompanied by the Greek General Consul in Benghazi, Ambassador Stavros Venizelos, so that he might provide diplomatic assistance to the operation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
