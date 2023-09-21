Türkiye has "neutralised" 1,271 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

"A total of 42 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalised environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye’s efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protecting Türkiye’s border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 317 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 926 terrorists have been "neutralised" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 7,442 people, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since January 1, including 497 terrorists.

A total of 158,380 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

The country, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.