The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) neutralised the PKK terrorist Halid Reso Kasim, codenamed Dindar Avesta, in Iraq's Sinjar region, according to security sources.

He was a key figure known as the PKK's so-called security ringleader in that area, the sources said on Friday.

Kasim was also responsible for recruiting and organising training activities for the terror group, as well as attempting to obstruct MIT's activities in the region.

MIT's operation came after obtaining information on the location of Halid Reso Kasim in Sinjar, the sources said.

As a key figure handling the terrorist recruitment and training activities for the organisation, Kasim was on the target list for his actions against Türkiye.

MIT closely monitored Halid Reso Kasim with field agents, and once he is identified, launched the operation, resulting in his neutralisation along with his guards.

Who is Halid Reso Kasim, codenamed Dindar Avesta?

Halid Reso Kasim had been active in the PKK terrorist organisation since 2014, primarily operating in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq.

In addition to providing training to PKK, he was responsible for recruiting new members and had recently held the position of security ringleader of PKK terrorist organisation in Sinjar.

During this time, he interrogated and executed many civilians in Sinjar who were not PKK supporters.

1,271 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralised so far

Türkiye "neutralised" 1,271 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

"A total of 42 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

12moreterroristsneutralised

Turkish security forces “neutralised” 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted after they were found to be preparing an attack in the regions of operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It said they will continue to take action against PKK/YPG terrorists, "whose only aim is to shed blood in the region.”

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.​​​​​​​