Türkiye, Egypt and UAE have called for restraint from both Israel and Hamas, seeking a quick end to the ongoing violence without letting the situation get out of control.

Condemning Hamas' attack, the UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland echoed a similar view on Saturday, asking all sides to de-escalate.

"This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also urged the two sides "to act reasonably" to avoid further escalation.

"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," Erdogan, who strongly supports the Palestinian cause, said following attacks on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Türkiye will continue to oppose any attempt against the Al Aqsa Mosque, Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Official news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the "terror of settlers and occupation troops."

Regional calls for peace

Saudi Arabia has called for “an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians, and the exercise of restraint.”

“The Kingdom is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to the official news agency, SPA.

The Kingdom also urged the international community to initiate a peace process leading to a two-state solution.

The Egyptian foreign ministry in a statement appealed to "both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to exercise the highest degrees of restraint".

Historically a key mediator in conflicts between the two sides, Egypt warned of the "dire danger of ongoing escalation".

Top diplomat Sameh Shoukry made a series of calls Saturday in an attempt to rally "international actors" to "int ervene immediately".

In a call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, both ministers "expressed their deep concern about the progressive and dangerous deterioration of events".

The UAE's foreign ministry has said: "The UAE calls for the exercise of maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid serious repercussions".

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday congratulated Palestinian fighters, the semi-official ISNA news site reported. "We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem," it quoted Yahya Rahim Safavi as saying.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani spokesperson was quoted by ISNA as saying: "In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers."

The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, an arch foe of Israel, said it was in "direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance" and described events as a "decisive response to Israel's continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalisation with Israel."

Qatar's foreign ministry said Israel alone was responsible for the ongoing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people, and called for both sides to show restraint.

Kuwait expressed its "grave concern" over developments between Israel and the Palestinians, blaming Israel for what it called its "blatant attacks."

Western condemnation

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said: "This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians... Civilians must never be the target of attack."

In a statement released by the State Department, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: "Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attacks on social media saying, "Terrifying news reaches us today from #Israel. We are deeply shocked by the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence. Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel."

Macron strongly condemned the attacks.

"I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and those close to them," he said.

Britain's Foreign Minsister James Cleverly said: "The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself."

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: "I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. It is terrorism in its most despicable form."

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: "We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called a "terror attack" on Israel and said Israel's right to defend itself "cannot be doubted."

Russia also urged restraint from all sides.

"We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: "Of course, we always call for restraint."

Polich President Andrzej Duda said: "I'm shocked by today's brutal attacks on Israel by Hamas. Rockets attacks and detention of civilians as hostages arouse our deepest opposition. Poland strongly condemns all acts of violence."

Czech President Petr Pavel said: "The attack conducted from the Gaza Strip is a deplorable act of terrorism against the State of Israel and the civilian population."

"The rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas commandos into Israel will block any efforts for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for a long time."

Italy's Prime Minister's office also condemned that attacks saying, "The Italian government is closely following the brutal attack taking place in Israel. It condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing terror and violence against innocent civilians. Terror will never prevail. We support Israel's right to defend itself."