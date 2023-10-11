WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Hamas leader exhorts neighbours to join war against Israel
Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal calls for protests across the Muslim world in support of the Palestinians as Israel declares war on besieged Gaza.
A man carries a wounded Palestinian girl after an Israeli strike in southern Gaza. 2023 Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
October 11, 2023

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has called for protests across the Muslim world in support of the Palestinians and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas's diaspora office, said in a recorded statement sent to the Reuters news agency.

Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians.

"Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan...This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility," Meshaal said.

RelatedWho is Mohammed Deif — the military leader of Hamas?

Jordan and Lebanon are home to the largest number of Palestinian refugees.

"To all scholars who teach jihad... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories)," Meshaal said.

His rallying call came as Israel vowed to escalate its response to an attack by Hamas with a ground offensive, after Israeli fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in Gaza city overnight.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 974 people have been killed and 5,000 injured in the coastal enclave, home to 2.1 million people.

On Saturday, Hamas fighters from Gaza struck parts of southern Israel in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history.

Related'Back to the Stone Age': How Hamas dodged Israel's vaunted intelligence
SOURCE:Reuters
