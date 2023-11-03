Friday, November 3, 2023

2031 GMT — Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded when the Israeli forces bombed a school housing thousands of displaced people in the Al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City, according to Palestinian media.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported "Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre by bombing the Osama Bin Zaid School affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], which shelters thousands of displaced people in the Al-Saftawi area in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens killed and wounded."

Quoting local sources, the agency said thousands of displaced people were inside the school when it was bombed.

Distressing footage aired by Anadolu Agency showed walls of the building covered in blood and flesh and a Palestinian man displaying human flesh as he cries out in despair. Other rescuers are seen collecting human flesh and hair on a large blue sheet.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,240 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis. Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

Related If Warsaw ghetto in 1943 enacted an uprising and not terrorism, so did Gaza in 2023

2006 GMT — 341 Israeli soldiers killed since October

The Israeli army has announced that the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 has risen to 341.

Talking to the media about the latest casualties, army spokesman Daniel Hagari stated one soldier was killed during the ground invasion in Gaza while another was killed during the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

1824 GMT — UN reiterates call not to target hospitals after Israeli strike

The UN called for "full respect for international law", emphasising that hospitals should not be targeted in combat, following reports of an Israeli air strike on the main gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

In response to a question by an Anadolu reporter about whether the UN is working on a plan to enforce international law and prevent Israel from targeting health facilities, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated, "We continue to call for the full respect of international law, which includes the point that hospitals should not be used in any part of combat."

More updates: 👇

1910 GMT — Five Arab foreign ministers to meet Blinken over Gaza: Jordan

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

A Jordanian foreign ministry statement said a Palestinian Authority representative will also join the talks that will focus on "repercussions ... of the dangerous escalation which threatens security throughout the region".

1851 GMT — Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel for consultations

The Honduran foreign ministry has said it is recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to what it called Israel's violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

1826 GMT — Organization of Islamic Cooperation slams Israel for bombing ambulances in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli bombing of ambulances at the gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

In a statement, the OIC said: “The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation by targeting ambulances at the entrance to the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, which led to the death of dozens of innocent civilians, most of whom were wounded, sick, medical staff, women and children.”

1821 GMT — Israeli army confirms it bombs ambulance in Gaza

The Israeli military has confirmed it targeted an ambulance outside Gaza's largest hospital, claiming it was being used by Hamas fighters while health officials said it was transporting the wounded.

Israeli "aircraft struck an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone," a military statement said.

1810 GMT — WHO chief deplores attacks on ambulances near hospital in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) deplored attacks on ambulances close to a major hospital in Gaza.

"Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

He stressed that patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances "must be protected at all times," and called for an immediate cease-fire.

1754 GMT — Israel's 'intentional' targeting of journalists continues 'unabated': Türkiye

Türkiye is deeply shocked over another killing of a Palestinian journalist by Israel, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The incident took place only about half an hour after he was live on TV reporting from the ground. I want to send my deepest condolences to his loved ones, most of whom have been massacred by this cowardly attack," Altun said on X.

His remarks came after Mohammad Abu Hattab, a Palestinian correspondent, was killed by an Israeli strike along with 11 members of his family.

1732 GMT — 260 wounded soldiers evacuated from Gaza since ground assault began: Israeli army

About 260 wounded Israeli soldiers have been evacuated from Gaza in about 150 air and ground rescue operations, the Israeli army has announced.

"Since the beginning of the war, the 669 Unit, along with other units, has operated in Gaza under constant fire, rescuing and treating Israeli Defence Forces soldiers," the army said in a statement.

"So far, they have carried out 150 ground and rescue operations, evacuating 260 wounded soldiers to hospitals (in Israel)," it added.

1721 GMT — 13 dead, 26 injured in 'massacre' as Israel bombs Gaza ambulances

At least 13 people have been killed and 26 others injured in a 'massacre' after an Israeli strike hit ambulances at the gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

Earlier, a government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

1714 GMT — Amnesty International calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Amnesty International has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as civilians continue to suffer under ongoing Israeli bombardment and fighting in the besieged enclave.

"Countless lives have been shattered, ripped apart, and upended due to the crisis in Gaza, Israel and wider Occupied Palestinian Territories," the rights group said in a statement.

"A negotiated cease-fire would put a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halt the mounting death toll in Gaza and enable aid agencies to get life-saving aid, water and medical supplies into the strip," it added.

The group also said a cease-fire would "allow hospitals in Gaza to receive life-saving medicines, fuel and equipment they desperately need."

1711 GMT — Resettlement of Palestinians threat to establishment of Palestinian state: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likened the resettlement of Palestinians from their land to a threat to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Lavrov said, in this case, Palestinians will be doomed to a "rightless existence."

"We are very wary of plans to destroy the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state, to doom the Palestinians to an eternal rightless existence," he stressed.

1710 GMT — Red Cross urged to ensure safety of ambulances carrying injured in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to accompany a convoy of wounded people from the north to the south of Gaza through the coastal Al Rashid Street, which was bombed.

In a statement, the ministry said: “We ask the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany the convoy of injured whose departure will coincide with the return of ambulances that have been detained in the southern Gaza since yesterday.”

1627 GMT — France to host international conference for Gaza: diplomats

France will host an international humanitarian conference for the civilian population in Gaza on Nov. 9, three diplomatic sources said.

The conference, which will be at head of state, government and foreign minister level, will cover issues from mobilising funds, providing emergency assistance, re-establishing supply of water, fuel and electricity as well as assisting people wounded in Gaza through the possible use of maritime corridors, two diplomats said.

The Palestinian Authority would be present, but Israel was not set to be invited, the diplomats said.

1623 GMT — Media watchdog denounces Israeli air strikes on media offices in Gaza

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has denounced the attacks on media offices in Gaza.

“Israeli strikes targeted the Hajji Tower this morning in Gaza, which houses the offices of @AFP, @AlJazeera, @AinMedia and other local media,” the media watchdog wrote on X.

“RSF strongly denounces the ongoing Israeli assault on the press. Targeting the media is a war crime,” it stressed.

1605 GMT — US urges Hezbollah not to 'take advantage' of Gaza war

The United States has called for Hezbollah not to "take advantage" of the Israel 's war on Gaza after the Lebanese group's leader said "all options" were open.

"We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors - state or non-state - should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict," a spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

1548 GMT — 'No place that is safe' in Gaza as schools, shelters hit: UN

UN buildings in Gaza are no longer safe as shelters due to Israeli bombardments on the besieged Palestinian enclave, a UN official warned, with more than 50 buildings "impacted" by the conflict, including five "direct hits."

With hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in UN facilities, mostly schools, "we cannot even provide them safety under a UN flag," said Thomas White, an official with the body's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

1528 GMT — 23 killed as Israel bombs 4 UN shelters in Gaza

At least 23 people were killed in the last 24 hours as Israeli air strikes targeted four UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) shelters in Gaza, the UN agency said.

“To date, 72 UNRWA colleagues have been killed in Gaza since the war began,” the agency reported on the social media platform X.

“According to the most recent UNRWA estimates, these shelters hosted nearly 20,000 combined,” the agency added.

1520 GMT — US flying unarmed drones over Gaza to aid hostage recovery: Pentagon

The United States is conducting unarmed drone flights over Gaza to aid efforts to free more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas when it launched an operation in Israel, the Pentagon said.

"In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

1511 GMT — Israel bombs convoy of ambulances near Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Authorities in Gaza have said an Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital.

A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Journalists at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

1458 GMT —Hamas' military wing says it sniped Israeli soldier in northern Gaza

The military wing of Palestinian group Hamas has said that one of its members sniped an Israeli soldier in Gaza.

The soldier was "north of Beit Hanoun," a town in northwestern Gaza, the Qassam Brigades said.

The group also claimed to target "a fortified Zionist force in a building north of Beit Hanoun with five TBG shells, causing the building to catch fire."

1441 GMT — Up to 1.5M displaced in Gaza: UN

The number of displaced people in Gaza reached 1.5 million, according to a senior UN humanitarian official.

"The number of displaced in Gaza stands now at 1.5 million, with more than 690,000 sheltering in UNWRA facilities, and other places people hope are safe, including hospitals, churches, and schools," Lynn Hastings, UN Assistant Secretary-General, Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said.

Speaking at a press briefing, she emphasized the challenging situation, stating, "The reality is nowhere is truly safe."

1437 GMT — France demands Israel explain strike on Gaza French Institute

France has said it had been informed by Israel that its forces had carried out a strike on the French Institute in Gaza, adding it was demanding an explanation.

"We were informed by the Israeli authorities that the French Institute in Gaza had been targeted by an Israeli strike," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We have asked the Israeli authorities to communicate to us without delay... the tangible elements which motivated this decision," it said.

No staff or French nationals were present at the time of the strike, the ministry said.

1429 GMT — Blinken says 'only way' for Israel security is Palestinian state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Israel will only gain security through the creation of a Palestinian state.

"Two states for two peoples. Again, that is the only way to ensure lasting security for a Jewish and democratic Israel," Blinken said after meeting Israeli leaders.

He also said journalists in Gaza must be protected as they report Israel's war on Gaza.

1401 GMT —Israel restricts Palestinians' access to Al Aqsa Mosque for 4th Friday in row

Israeli authorities barred Palestinians from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for the fourth consecutive Friday.

An official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that Israeli police only allowed elderly Palestinians into the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The official, who preferred not to be named, added that the mosque appeared empty due to the Israeli strict restrictions.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that dozens of Palestinian Muslims were forced to perform Fajr, or pre-dawn prayers, in the alleys leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque after being denied entry by Israeli police.

1411 GMT — No ceasefire with Hamas until hostages freed: Netanyahu

Israel will not agree to any temporary ceasefire with Hamas until the more than 240 hostages taken by the resistance movement during its operation on Oct. 7 are released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages," he said during a televised address.

1353 GMT — Hamas Oct. 7 operation was '100% Palestinian': Hezbollah leader

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, speaking for the first time since Israel's war on Gaza began, said that the operation launched by the Hamas resistance group against Israel on Oct. 7 was "100 percent Palestinian".

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Nasrallah thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, part of what is known as the "Axis of Resistance".

He said the Oct. 7 operation led to an "earthquake" in Israel and that it exposed the country's weakness. Hezbollah chief also said the US is 'entirely responsible' for the Gaza war.

He also warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying "all options" were on the table and that the chance of open conflict was "realistic".

1352 GMT — Israeli tank commander killed in fighting in northern Gaza

An Israeli tank commander was killed in ongoing fighting with Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza, the country's army said.

The army identified the tank commander, 21, as Staff Sgt. Itay Saadon, said local media, including the Times of Israel news website, citing an official statement.

1345 GMT — Pope spoke to Palestine's President Abbas on Thursday: Vatican spokesperson

Pope Francis had a phone call with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on "Thursday late afternoon," a Vatican spokesman said, without giving details of what was discussed.

1336 GMT — UN aid chief: 'some progress' in talks on letting fuel into Gaza

The United Nations aid chief has said that there had been "some progress" in ongoing negotiations to allow fuel into the Israeli-besieged Gaza for the first time since hostilities began on Oct. 7.

"I heard just this morning as I came in, there has been some progress on allowing some more fuel in through these negotiations," Martin Griffiths told a meeting at the United Nations in New York, referring to ongoing negotiations between the global body, Israel, Egypt and the United States. "I hope to see that confirmed during today."

1333 GMT — Organisation of Turkic States condemns attacks on civilians in Gaza

Leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and condemned all attacks targeting civilians in the besieged Gaza.

A joint declaration, adopted at the 10th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, called on all parties to the conflict to declare an “immediate cease-fire to protect civilians and to provide immediate and unhindered humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.”

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be resolved through peaceful means based on relevant UN resolutions and the two-state solution, the Astana declaration said, adding a “guarantee mechanism” is required to ensure this.

1328 GMT — Israeli strike kills 14 people fleeing to south Gaza

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that an Israeli strike killed 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory's north to its south.

"The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.

Witnesses said the strike hit Gaza's coastal road, which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

1237 GMT — Israeli raids kill 7 Palestinians in occupiedWest Bank: ministry

Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Gaza war.

It said three men aged between 17 and 26 were killed in the northern city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

According to Palestinian official news agency Wafa, two of them died when a drone strike hit a house in the city's refugee camp.

1236 GMT — Gaza's death toll from Israeli assault climbs to 9,227

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza has climbed to 9,227, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

"The victims include 3,826 children and 2,405 women, while 23,516 other people were injured,” ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,100 people are still trapped under the rubble in Gaza, including 1,200 children.

"The Israeli attacks left 136 medics dead and 25 ambulances destroyed," al Qudra said.

"Sixteen massacres have been documented within the past hours, taking 196 victims, raising the total number of massacres committed by the occupation to 997," he added.

1226GMT — US urges Israel to protect civilians in Gaza, ensure aid delivery

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to do everything in its power to protect civilians caught in the fighting in Gaza and ensure they receive humanitarian aid while underscoring the country’s right to defend itself.

“We stand strongly for the proposition that Israel has not only the right but the obligation to defend itself, and to make sure that October 7 should never happen again," Blinken said.

"How Israel does this matters and it is very important that when it comes to the protection of civilians who are caught in the crossfire of Hamas making that everything to be done to protect them and to bring assistance to those who so desperately need it."

This is Blinken's third trip to Israel since the war began and he also plans to visit Amman, Jordan. It follows President Joe Biden's suggestion for a humanitarian "pause" in the fighting.

1130 GMT — Colombian president lambastes Israel's use of white phosphorus bombs

Colombia's president decried Israel's use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza.

Gustavo Petro shared footage on X of Israel using a white phosphorus bomb in Gaza and said: "The bomb you see in the video is made of white phosphorus. It sticks to the skin, penetrates bones, and kills in excruciating pain. The Israeli State dropped it."

Petro, stating that the use of white phosphorous bombs constitutes a war crime under international law, remarked: "There are children playing down below. The area where the bomb was dropped belongs to the UN."

"International law is not arbitrary and binds all nations worldwide. War criminals, regardless of their religion, ideology, or nationality, should be prosecuted and imprisoned," he said.

1121 GMT — Israeli army says it killed senior Hamas military commander in Gaza

The Israeli army has said that it killed a senior military commander of Hamas’ military wing Qassam Brigades in an air strike in the south of Gaza city.

In a statement, the Israeli army and the Israeli Security Service (Shin Bet) identified the commander as Mustafa Dalul, who they said was the commander of Qassam Brigades’ Sabra and Tal al Hawa Battalion.

According to the statement, Dalul "played a central role" in fighting against the Israeli army in Gaza, and had several military positions in Qassam Brigades over recent years.

The Hamas' Qassam Brigades has yet to comment on the Israeli claim.

1040 GMT — UN 'deeply concerned' as Israel sends Palestinian workers back to Gaza

The UN voiced deep concern as Israel began sending back thousands of Palestinian workers, who had been stuck in Israel since the start of hostilities, back to Gaza.

"They are being sent back, we don't know exactly to where," and whether they "even have a home to go to", and "we are deeply concerned about that", UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a press conference.

1024 GMT — Situation in the occupied West Bank 'alarming and urgent': UN

The situation in the occupied West Bank is "alarming and urgent", the United Nations said, noting in particular the violence carried out by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population.

While much attention has been focused on the war on Gaza, "the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent", UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a briefing in Geneva.

0918 GMT — UN estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, occupied West Bank at $1.2B

The United Nations humanitarian office said the cost of meeting the needs of people in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank was estimated at $1.2 billion.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people — that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank — is estimated to be $1.2 billion," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

On October 12, OCHA had initially appealed for $294 million to support nearly 1.3 million people.

"The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," it said.

0841 GMT — Irish PM: Israel actions in Gaza resemble 'something approaching revenge'

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar described Israel's actions in Gaza as "something approaching revenge", in some of the strongest criticism of Israel by a leader of a European Union member state.

Palestinian health authorities in Gaza say at least 9,061 people have been killed in the besieged enclave since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people following a deadly attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel.

0843 GMT — US drones flying over Gaza: Report

The US has been flying drones over Gaza in search of captives held by Palestinian groups, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said.

The authority did not provide further details, but Israeli Channel 12 reported that the US Army has been flying unarmed MQ-9 Reaper drones in the skies of Gaza, as part of efforts to collect intelligence information about the condition and location of the hostages.

According to the US, at least 10 of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza have American citizenship.

0819 GMT — 21 people injured when Israeli attack hit near hospital in Gaza City

At least 21 people were injured this morning at Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City when an Israeli air strike hit near the building, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Palestinian NGO said at least “21 injuries and many bruises occurred when the internal glass of Al Quds Hospital in Gaza shattered and part of the false ceiling fell.”

Most of the injured are women and children, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, adding that the attack caused “extreme fear and panic among internally displaced civilians.”

0748 GMT — Tel Aviv sends back Gaza residents working in Israel, occupied West Bank

Thousands of cross-border Gaza resident workers and labourers in Israel and the occupied West Bank were sent back to Gaza, Reuters journalists said.

Some of the Gaza workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah border crossing between the besieged Gaza and Egypt, they said.

Workers crossing into the Palestinian enclave said they have been detained and ill-treated by Israeli authorities after October 7.

0722 GMT — Israeli army death toll rises to 23 after 4 killed in Gaza overnight clashes

The Israeli army announced that four more Israeli soldiers had been killed in overnight fierce fighting in Gaza with Palestinian fighters.

According to Haaretz daily, the Israeli army death toll since the start of the military ground offensive in Gaza on Tuesday has risen so far to 23 army personnel.

Hamas’ military wing the Qassam Brigades, however, said late that the number of Israeli deaths in Gaza is much higher than what Israel has announced.

0707 GMT — Eight Palestinians killed in separate incidents in occupied West Bank

Palestinian medical sources said that eight Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank overnight.

One of them died of wounds from a previous incident, the said.

0429 GMT — UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza crisis

The United Arab Emirates warned that there was a real risk of a regional spillover from Israel's attacks on Gaza, adding that it was working "relentlessly" to secure a humanitarian ceasefire.

"As we continue working to stop this war we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point," Noura al Kaabi, a minister of state for foreign affairs, told a policy conference in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

"The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence."

0428 GMT — Thailand in talks with Iran, others for Hamas hostages release

Thailand is in touch with Iran and other governments that can make contact with Hamas for the safe release of nearly two dozen Thai nationals being held hostage by the group, its foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said Iran, which is close to Hamas, has promised to help with negotiations.

At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

0246 GMT — 74 US dual nationals left Gaza

President Joe Biden said that 74 US citizens with dual citizenship have left Gaza, announcing the development as he dispatched his top diplomat to the Middle East for consultation with Israeli and Jordanian leaders concerning Israel's invasion.

“We got out today 74 American folks out that are dual citizens," Biden said in a brief exchange with reporters as he hosted Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader for an Oval Office meeting.

The White House has previously said some 500 to 600 US citizens had been trapped in Gaza since October 7.

0236 GMT — US House approves $14.3B military aid package for Israel

The US House of Representatives passed a standalone $14.3 billion military assistance package for Israel amid Tel Aviv's ongoing ground invasion of the besieged Gaza, but the legislation is unlikely to clear the Senate.

The House voted largely along party lines 226-196 to move the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 out of the chamber, but it will likely be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

President Joe Biden has further threatened to veto it because it excludes the vast majority of the over $105 billion in supplemental funding he requested from Congress in late October.

Over $9 billion is being sought to fund humanitarian assistance projects, including in Gaza.

0208 GMT — Four Indonesians evacuated from Gaza

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that four Indonesians and one wife of an Indonesian national had been evacuated from Gaza on November 2.

The evacuees had arrived in Cairo, she said in a press conference.

0034 GMT — Patients start dying as Gaza's only cancer hospital goes out of service

Four patients have died after the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital for cancer patients in Gaza, fell out of service.

"Four cancer patients lost their lives today as a result of the Turkish Friendship Hospital stopping and being completely out of service due to the crisis of running out of fuel," the hospital's director, Subhi Skaik, told Anadolu Agency.

"The deaths occurred due to the lack of necessary medical capabilities," he added.

He noted that all of the hospital's patients were transferred to Dar al Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital stopped operating due to Israel's attacks and its blockade on food, water and fuel on Gaza.

"Gaza's main cancer hospital ran out of fuel and was forced to stop its services, risking the lives of 70 cancer patients," said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Related US opposes ceasefire in Gaza as ally Israel rains bombs on Palestinians

0033 GMT — US flying drones over Gaza in search of detainees

The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of detainees taken by Hamas when the Palestinian resistance group launched an unprecedented blitz on Israel on October 7, according to two US officials.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

US officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people seized and taken into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas' extensive tunnel network.

0030 GMT — Israel stops paying tax revenues to Palestinian Authority

Israel will stop providing funding to the Palestinian Authority [PA] earmarked for Gaza and will bar Palestinians in Gaza from working in Israel, the country said in a statement.

The decision by Israel's Security Cabinet would punish the cash-strapped PA for continuing salaries.

"Israel is severing off all contact with Gaza," the statement read.

Under interim peace accords from the 1990s, Israel collects tax funds on behalf of Palestinians and transfers the money to the PA each month.

The statement also said Israel was revoking permits for the roughly 18,000 Palestinians from Gaza who were allowed to work inside Israel. The jobs were highly coveted in Gaza, an impoverished territory with an unemployment rate of roughly 50 percent.

2317 GMT — Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Two people have been killed during an Israeli military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as fighting there continues alongside the conflict in Gaza.

The latest deaths in the West Bank come in addition to three Palestinians killed by Israeli troops on Thursday and an Israeli killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.

Two Palestinians were shot dead during an Israeli raid in El Bireh near the city of Ramallah, while a third was killed in the northern town of Qalqilya, the Palestinian ministry said.

The Israeli victim died when his car came under fire near Einav settlement in the northwest of the territory.

Around 130 Palestinians have now been killed in clashes with troops or illegal Jewish settlers since the Israel-Palestine war began on October 7, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Q&A: For every 1 Jewish Zionist, there are 30 Christian Zionists, and Netanyahu exploits this

For our live updates from Wednesday (November 2), click here.