WORLD
4 MIN READ
Americans divided over Israeli response to Gaza after Hamas attack: poll
The result is a rather muddled picture that presents few easy options for the White House as it keeps one eye on public opinion with an election year on the horizon.
Americans divided over Israeli response to Gaza after Hamas attack: poll
Gaza / Photo: AA
November 8, 2023

Americans have become more likely to describe Israel as an ally that shares US interests and values since the fighting with Palestine began, but they're divided over whether Israel has gone too far in its response to last month's attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey, which was conducted from November 2 to 6, also reveals scepticism among Democrats toward Israel, which could present a challenge for President Joe Biden as he tries to balance support for the country's defence and his party's shifting priorities.

The result is a rather muddled picture that presents few easy options for the White House as it keeps one eye on public opinion with an election year on the horizon.

During an August poll, only 32 percent of Americans described Israel as an ally that shares US interests and values. But that figure increased to 44 percent in the latest survey, which was conducted after the October 7 attacks by Hamas that killed 1,400 Israelis.

However, only 36 percent said it's extremely or very important to provide aid to Israel's military to fight a war in Palestine. And 40 percent of Americans said Israel's military response in Gaza has gone too far.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said over 10,000 Palestinians have died from weeks of Israeli bombardment and a recent ground invasion, including more than 4,000 children.

It's a sentiment more common among Democrats, 58 percent of whom view Israel's counterattack as excessive. Overall, 38 percent of Americans said Israel's response has been about right, and just 18 percent said it has not gone far enough.

RelatedUS House votes to censure Rashida Tlaib for criticising Israeli attacks

Prejudice against Muslim, Jewish people in US

Complicating the situation is Americans' interest in balancing several foreign policy goals simultaneously.

About 6 in 10 believe it's extremely important or very important for the US to help recover hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, while roughly half said the same thing about preventing harm to Palestinian civilians or providing humanitarian relief in the territory.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (63 percent) disapprove of how Biden is handling the conflict between Israel and Palestine, while only one-third approve.

That's in line with his overall job approval: 60 percent of US adults disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 38 percent approve.

Americans pin the blame for the current conflict on Hamas. About two-thirds of Americans (66 percent) said Hamas has a lot of responsibility for the war, while 35 percent said the same about Israel.

About half of Americans (52 percent) say they are extremely or very concerned that the recent fighting will increase prejudice against Jewish people in the United States. About 4 in 10 shares the same concern about prejudice against Muslim people (43 percent).

Majorities of Democrats are similarly concerned about prejudice against Jews (57 percent) and Muslims (58 percent). A slight majority of Republicans are worried about prejudice against Jews (54 percent) with fewer being concerned about Muslims (28 percent).

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us