Indian opposition leader calls out international community over killings in Gaza
Senior leader of Congress party Priyanka Gandhi said “shame on governments supporting this destruction.”
Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza.  / Photo: AFP
November 13, 2023

Senior leader of Indian main opposition Indian Congress party has hit out at the international community, calling the death toll of 10,000 from Israeli strikes on Gaza “a deplorable and disgraceful milestone.”

“…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and “now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die,” Priyanka Gandhi, the party’s general secretary, wrote on X on Monday.

Hitting out at the governments, she said: “Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire… just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering.”

“Shame on the governments supporting this destruction. When is it going to be enough?” she wrote.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza — including on hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since the Palestinian group resistance Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7.

Since then, the number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,100, including more than 8,000 women and children, as the war entered its 38th day on Monday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

Related'We are forced to be silent': India bars pro-Palestine protests in Kashmir

War on Gaza

Many world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have criticised the silence of the international community over the Israeli war on Gaza.

Despite traditionally supporting a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the October 7 offensive by Hamas that started the new conflict a series of "terrorist attacks."

Days later, after he spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Modi said he reiterated India’s “principled position” on the issue. India on October 22 said it sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.

