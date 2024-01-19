Friday, January 19, 2024

2039 GMT — A Palestinian resistance group allied to Hamas in besieged Gaza has released a video showing an Israeli captive who they said had been killed in an Israeli air strike.

"Despite intensive efforts to save his life, the Zionist enemy killed him in another strike a few days ago," said a caption on the video sent out on social media by the Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades.

The man, who is shown being treated for a wound and is alive throughout the video, is named by the fighters and bears a resemblance to one of the images released by the families of the captives.

Hamas' armed wing released a video on Monday announcing the death of two captives, who were later confirmed dead by their community.

2039 GMT — US Democrats push Biden over Israeli carnage in Gaza

Dozens of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats have signed a letter urging his administration to reaffirm that the United States strongly opposes "the forced and permanent displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza.

The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, led by US Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jamie Raskin, was signed by 60 Democratic House of Representatives members, reflecting concern, especially on the left, over the steep toll on Palestinian civilians of Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"We urge you to continue to reiterate the United States' firm commitment to this position and ask that you provide clarification regarding certain provisions of the administration's supplemental humanitarian and security funding request," the letter said.

Separately, a group of Democratic senators said on Friday that 18 Democrats in that chamber support an amendment that would require that any country receiving funding in the supplemental use the money in accordance with US law, international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict.

Also this week, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, forced a vote on a resolution that would have frozen security aid to Israel unless the State Department produced a report within 30 days examining whether Israel committed human rights violations in its campaign against Hamas.

Seventy-two senators voted to set the resolution aside, versus 11 who backed it, easily clearing the simple majority needed to kill the resolution in the 100-member chamber.

1921 GMT — Israel murders two mothers 'each hour' in Gaza

Two mothers have been murdered in besieged Gaza every hour since Israel's war on the blockaded enclave began, according to a UN Women report published.

"Since then, we have seen evidenced once more that women and children are the first victims of conflict and that our duty to seek peace is a duty to them," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said.

Women and children account for roughly 70 percent of people who have been murdered by Israel in Gaza, according to the report.

"These are people, not numbers, and we are failing them. That failure, and the generational trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt us all for generations to come," Bahous said.

The UN Women also voiced concern over the "shocking accounts of unconscionable" sexual violence and called for accountability, justice, and support for those affected.

According to the report, at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households, and at least 10,000 children may now be fatherless.

"We continue to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. No effort must be spared to ensure that women and girls in Gaza receive the humanitarian assistance they need, including safety and protection, immediately and unimpeded," she added.

1909 GMT — US, UK carry out air strikes on Houthis in Yemen again

US and UK have carried out air strikes on Yemen's western Hudaida city, Houthi group says.

"US-UK aggression targets Al Jabana area in Hudaida city," the Houthi-run Al Masirah channel said in a brief statement.

The US has confirmed three new strikes on Yemen, saying "self-defence strikes" targeted Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles "that were ready to launch attacks".

1901 GMT — Biden still believes in possibility of two-state solution: White House

US President Joe Biden still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution in the Middle East, White House national security adviser John Kirby has said.

Biden also welcomed Israel's decision to permit the shipment of flour to Gaza, Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

1833 GMT — Internet services gradually returning to Gaza: telecom firm

Internet services are starting to return to besieged Gaza after a week long blackout, telecom operator Paltel has said.

"We announce the gradual return of communication services in various areas of the Gaza," the firm said in a statement.

1827 GMT — Turkish vice president says most countries reject Israeli onslaught on Gaza, urges UN reform

While Israel's indiscriminate attacks have left Gaza devastated, the overwhelming majority of the international community has rejected this injustice, Türkiye's vice president has told the non-aligned world leaders.

Speaking at a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda, Cevdet Yilmaz criticised the UN Security Council for failing to call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, battered by over three months of Israeli ground assault and bombardment, and urged its reformation.

1812 GMT —Access denials by Israel prevent humanitarian deliveries: UN

The access denials by the Israeli military are preventing humanitarian deliveries into Gaza, a UN spokesperson has said.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are reporting that Israeli restrictions on the import of critical equipment, including communications devices, are severely compromising safe and effective aid operations anywhere in Gaza," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"In the north, we and our partners are trying to increase humanitarian deliveries, but access denials by the Israeli military are preventing a scale-up," he said.

1809 GMT — Thousands of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza in Houthi areas

Thousands of Yemeni people participated in mass rallies in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have been facing an Israeli onslaught for over 100 days.

The rallies were called by the Houthi group in several cities and areas under its control, under the theme "Firm in standing with Palestine, US mother of terrorism."

1725 GMT — Aid workers can make little impact on 'ocean' of need in Gaza - MSF

Medical aid workers are only able to help with a tiny fraction of Gaza's humanitarian needs as conditions there deteriorate following nearly 15 weeks of war, staff from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.

Shortages of medical personnel and supplies, denials of access by Israel, damage and risks from military activity all made it hugely challenging to treat injuries, provide routine care, prevent the spread of disease and tackle increasing malnutrition, they said.

"Our impact is very, very low because there are almost 2M of people in need of health care," said Enrico Vallaperta, an intensive care nurse who returned from an MSF mission in Gaza.

1658 GMT — EU seeks strong int'l intervention in Israel-Palestine conflict

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the international community should "strongly intervene" in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"If we don’t, the seeds of hate that are being sewn in Gaza will sprout and the spiral of hate and violence will continue generation after generation, funeral after funeral," Borrell said at the University of Valladolid, where he was given an honorary doctorate.

He said the last solid attempt at peace was during the Oslo Accords 30 years ago, but that neither Israel nor Palestine had enough support for it at the time.

1711 GMT — Three homes destroyed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

Israeli air strikes have completely destroyed at least three houses in southern Lebanon, official news agency NNA and the mayor of the affected border community said.

The NNA reported four houses were targeted "since this morning by the Israeli air force in Kfar Kila", a village near the Israel-Lebanon border, while three were "completely destroyed".

A fifth home was also targeted by artillery fire, the NNA said.

1647 GMT — Public support in Israel for Netanyahu's premiership falls: poll

A recent poll found that only 31 percent of Israelis see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the most suitable figure for the premiership.

Israeli daily Maariv reported on the survey results published, stating that 31% of respondents "believe that Netanyahu is the most suitable for the premiership, while 50% said that the War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz is more suitable for the position."

According to the survey, 19 percent did not have a specific answer on the matter, the newspaper reported.

1640 GMT — Rifts emerge among top Israeli officials

A member of Israel's War Cabinet has casted doubt on the country's strategy for releasing hostages held by Hamas, saying only a ceasefire can free them, as the prime minister rejected the United States' calls to scale back its offensive.

The comments by former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot offered the latest sign of disagreement among top Israeli officials over the direction of the war now in its fourth month.

In his first public statements on the course of the war, Eisenkot also said that claims the dozens of hostages could be freed by other means amounted to spreading “illusions.”

1346 GMT — Russia urges Hamas to release hostages at Moscow talks: ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with member of Hamas political bureau Musa Abu Marzouk in the capital Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

Russia urged Hamas to release all its hostages during talks with the Palestinian group in Moscow, saying the humanitarian situation in Gaza had reached "catastrophic" levels.

Russian diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov "stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of 7 October" in talks with Hamas politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

1448 GMT — Israeli army confirms murdering director of Al Quds Today channel in Gaza

The Israeli army has confirmed that it killed the director of Al Quds Today channel Wael Abu Fannouna in Gaza, claiming that he held the position of deputy head of the media system affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

"Yesterday, Thursday, Wael Abu Fanouna, Deputy Head of the Media System affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, was eliminated in an airstrike carried out by the air force under the guidance of the Military Intelligence and the General Security Service” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army claimed: "Wael Abu Fannouna previously worked as an assistant to Khalil al Bahtini, the leader of the northern region in Islamic Jihad. Later, he was promoted in 2017 to the position of deputy head of the media system affiliated with the organisation."

1408 GMT — EU adopts Hamas sanction regime: senior official

The European Union has adopted a dedicated sanctions regime targeting Palestinian resistance group Hamas, a high-ranking EU official said, adding that the first measures would target six people involved in the financing of Hamas.

"What we are doing now - it has been done today and I think it will be announced in the coming hours - (is that) we have adopted a dedicated regime for Hamas. We have listed six people" the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

The official added the six people were all from Arab or African countries and were all involved in financing Hamas, which has become the subject of Western reprisal after its assault on Israel last October.

1354 GMT — EU ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian top diplomats

EU foreign ministers will hold a series of meetings Monday with counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab nations about the war in Gaza and prospects for a future peace settlement, officials have said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al Maliki are not expected to meet each other during their Brussels visits. The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia will also meet with European ministers in Brussels as fears swirl that a wider conflict could engulf the Middle East.

1319 GMT — Irish MEPs denounce EU call for conditional cease-fire in Gaza

Irish members of the European Parliament have criticized a conditional ceasefire call by the EU, saying it is not a call for a permanent truce but an "open-ended license for genocide."

In a joint statement on Thursday, Mick Wallace and Clare Daly denounced Fine Gael MEPs for "torpedoing" the European Parliament's call for unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, saying the resolution passed by the European Parliament is not a call for a permanent ceasefire.

They termed the EU resolution, which was adopted by 312 votes in favor, 131 against and 72 abstentions on Thursday, "a green light for butchery to continue."

1305 GMT — Non-Aligned Movement leaders denounce Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Leaders of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries have denounced Israel's military assault in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire there, during the annual summit of the 120-member bloc.

Dozens of heads of state and other senior officials from the NAM, formed officially in 1961 by countries opposed to joining either of the two major Cold War era military and political blocs, are attending a summit in Uganda.

1240 GMT — Netherlands urges Israel to 'drastically' reduce violence in Gaza

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said he urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "drastically" reduce the level of violence against Palestinians and to immediately pause fighting to let more aid into the besieged Gaza.

"Israel needs to let in much more relief goods much quicker," Rutte said after a telephone call with Netanyahu. "We have talked about concrete measures to do so."

1235 GMT — Italy ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza if needed: FM

Italy is ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza if needed, the nation’s foreign minister has said.

Over a thousand Italian military staff are already taking part in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Radio24.

"Should a peace mission be needed in Gaza, we are ready to send our military personnel as UN peacekeepers," he explained.

1233 GMT — Yemen's Houthis do not seek to expand Red Sea attacks: official

Yemen's Houthis have said they do not intend to expand their attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea further, beyond their stated aims of blockading Israel and retaliating against the United States and Britain for air strikes.

In an interview with Reuters, spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam, who is also the chief Houthi negotiator in peace talks over the country's decade-old civil war, told Reuters the group had no plans to target Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"We do not want the escalation to expand. This is not our demand. We imposed rules of engagement in which not a single drop of blood was shed or major material losses," said Abdulsalam.

1127 GMT — Israel president hit with criminal complaint in Switzerland: prosecutors

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been targeted with a criminal complaint during a visit to Switzerland, Swiss prosecutors said, amid allegations of crimes against humanity over the war in Gaza.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office (BA) confirmed that it had received a criminal complaint against the Israeli president, who was at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos on Thursday to discuss the Gaza war.

"The criminal complaints will now be examined in accordance with the usual procedure," BA said in a statement, adding that it was in contact with the foreign ministry "to examine the question of the immunity of the person concerned".

1108 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's bombardment tops 24,700

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said Israel's bombardment has killed 24,762 people in the besieged territory.

The toll includes 142 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the ministry statement said, while 62,108 people have been wounded since Israel unleashed its relentless attacks on October 7 following the Hamas attack.

0845 GMT — Israel has continued its bombardment into southern Gaza, targeting a hospital and killing dozens of Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported "intense" artillery fire near the Al Amal hospital, while health ministry said 77 people were killed and dozens injured overnight.

Witnesses reported gunfire and air strikes in Khan Younis, the main city in the south of Gaza, where Israel says many members and leaders of Hamas are hiding.

The Israeli military said its Givati Brigade was fighting as far south as its troops had reached so far in the campaign.

0821 GMT — Israel kills another Palestinian in West Bank, raising death toll to eight

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, taking the death toll in a nearly two-day-long military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm to eight, the official Wafa news agency and witnesses have said.

The latest victim was Muhammad Salit, 22, who was killed by Israeli army gunfire. Witnesses said Israeli forces also prevented ambulance crews from reaching him. The forces withdrew from Tulkarm and its refugee camp after the operation that lasted for about 45 hours.

The raid left major infrastructure damage, and also led to detention of dozens of Palestinians.

0816 GMT — Only ceasefire deal can win hostages' release: Israeli cabinet member

A member of Israel’s War Cabinet said that only a ceasefire deal can win the release of dozens of captives held by Hamas in Gaza and that those claiming they can be freed through military pressure are spreading illusions.

Former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, whose son was killed several weeks before during the ground invasion in Gaza, told the investigative program “Uvda,” broadcast on Israel’s Channel 12 television station late Thursday, that “the hostages will only return alive if there is a deal, linked to a significant pause in fighting.”

He said dramatic rescue operations are unlikely because the hostages are apparently spread out, many of them in underground tunnels.

Claiming captives can be freed by means other than a deal “is to spread illusions.”

0800 GMT — China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

China called for an end to "harassment" of civilian vessels in the Red Sea after attacks on ships by Houthis in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Houthi attacks against vessels in and around the Red Sea has led to strikes in Yemen by US and British forces.

Some shipping firms are avoiding the crucial trade artery, causing delays along international trade routes.

And Beijing on Friday emphasised the area was an "important international trade route for goods and energy".

"We call for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels, in order to maintain the smooth flow of global production and supply chains and the international trade order," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

0740 GMT — Israeli army confirms it opened graves in Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed opening some graves in Gaza and extracting bodies to verify if deceased Israeli captives held by Hamas were buried there.

Documented evidence shows the army digging graves, leaving Palestinians' bodies in the excavated soil.

The Israeli military stated to the Anadolu Agency that when critical intelligence is received, sensitive hostage rescue operations are conducted in specific locations based on information about potential hostage burial sites.

0646 GMT — US defence chief discusses Palestine with his Israeli counterpart

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Thursday to discuss Israel’s shift to low-intensity of "operations" in Gaza, the distribution of humanitarian assistance in the besieged enclave, instability in the occupied West Bank and a range of regional security matters.

Secretary Austin also acknowledged Israeli concerns about the Lebanon border and reiterated US resolve to prevent the situation from escalating.

0404 GMT —Houthis assure security for Russian, Chinese vessels in Red Sea

A senior Houthi official has promised safe passage for Russian and Chinese vessels through the Red Sea, where the Iran-backed Yemeni group has been carrying out attacks on commercial ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In an interview published by Russian outlet Izvestia, senior Houthi official Mohammed al Bukhaiti insisted the waters around Yemen, which some shipping firms are avoiding due to the ongoing aggression, were safe so long as vessels were not linked to certain countries, particularly Israel.

"As for all other countries, including Russia and China, their shipping in the region is not threatened," he said.

"Moreover, we are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea, because free navigation plays a significant role for our country."

Attacks on vessels "in any way connected with Israel" would continue, he added.

2238 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say struck US ship amid Israel's war on Gaza

Yemen's Houthi group has said it carried out a missile strike on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The group said in a statement posted on its social media that its forces had attacked the Chem Ranger ship "with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits".

It did not give a time for the attack.

British maritime risk management company Ambrey said the Chem Ranger was a US-owned Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker.

"There were no crew casualties or damage reported," the monitor said.

"On January 18 at approximately 9 pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship. The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," US Central Command said on X.

2200 GMT — Israeli minister says he prevented Israel from attacking Hezbollah

Israeli Cabinet Minister and former military chief Gadi Eizenkot has told Israel's Channel 12 that he prevented Israel from preemptively attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon in the days after Hamas' blitz.

Eizenkot said Israel was on the verge of striking Hezbollah, though the group, designated as a "terror organisation" by Western states, had not yet fired on Israel.

Eizenkot said he convinced officials in the war cabinet to hold off.

"I think our presence there prevented Israel from making a grave strategic mistake," Eizenkot said.

2014 GMT — US says 'no way' to solve coflict without Palestinian state

There is "no way" to solve Israel's long-term security challenges in the region and the short-term challenges of rebuilding besieged Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Speaking at a news briefing, Miller said Israel had an opportunity right now as countries in the region were ready to provide security assurances to Israel.

"But there is no way to solve their long-term challenges to provide lasting security, and there is no way to solve the short-term challenges of rebuilding Gaza and establishing governance in Gaza and providing security for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state."

The comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference he had told Washington that he objected to any Palestinian statehood that did not guarantee Israel's security.

"I clarify that in any arrangement in the foreseeable future, with an accord or without an accord, Israel must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River. That's a necessary condition. It clashes with the principle of sovereignty, but what can you do," Netanyahu said in Tel Aviv.

He added that the lack of Palestinian statehood had not stood in the way of normalisation agreements with Arab states a few years ago and that he still intended to add more countries to those accords.

