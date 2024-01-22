Anees wants the world to experience Palestinian joy.

The 31-year-old Washington, DC-based musician, who is of Palestinian and Lebanese descent, has seen a meteoric rise in recent years. Singles such as Sun and Moon and Leave Mehave hit music billboard charts and garnered millions of downloads on Youtube, Spotify and other platforms.

Since the war on Gaza began in October, Anees has also become increasingly vocal about Palestinian human rights.

Speaking to TRT World ahead of a recent concert in Baltimore, he explained a bit about his journey:

"I didn't get into music because I love music to be honest with you. I got into music because I felt that this was my best chance of making an impact in the world. I felt that the skills that God gave me, this is my best chance to leverage them for humanity.

"I just want to know that at the end of my life, I did everything I could do. To be able to use my platform to try to amplify the voices in Palestine and educate millions who have no idea what's going on - it's a duty, it gives me purpose. This is what I'm here for, it's sad but I know I'm doing what I need to do."

While on the concert circuit, Anees has also been trying to bolster the spirits of those suffering in Gaza. The death toll since Israel began its bombing campaign nearly four months ago has now exceeded 25,000 people, with countless others wounded, orphaned and starving.

While he said he didn't feel like performing the upbeat song "Sunny Day" given this reality, Anees now incorporates it into each set at the request of journalist Motaz Azaiza, who has been tirelessly reporting on the ground in Gaza.

Anees has previously described his sound as "genre-defying," taking from hip-hop, pop, rock, R&B, and soul. At the March on Washington for Gaza earlier this month, the artist shared a spoken word poem called "I don’t feel safe as a Palestinian."

On social media, Anees explained: "I wrote this poem to express the collective fear and sadness that millions of us feel. Our pain has been so severe that poetry is one of the only ways I can express it. Reciting these words for 400,000 people in DC yesterday was bittersweet. I can’t wait until these words become untrue. Alas, one day soon, we will finally be safe and free."

Amid his supporters also come many detractors. Anees said he's received thousands of "hateful and threatening messages" from people who have tried to cancel his performances.

Speaking to TRT World, he said, "It's not easy. It's not when you speak up for something that is right. There will always be pushback from those who benefit from what is wrong. But that's okay. You know what - I expected it. And I think when you watch people on the wrong side of history get desperate, it shows you that a tide is turning and we're not going to stop that."

Recognising that Palestinians have been suffering long before Oct. 7, Anees emphasised that the main message in his music hasn't changed. That's why, he added, his fans are such a diverse group.

"I hope that people will see Palestinian humanity, Palestinian love and Palestinian joy and healing in my music because we are humans too. And our art is one of the greatest ways to access our humanity. So if you're watching this, and you listen to my music, or the art of any Arab or Palestinian, understand that you now know our humanity," he said.

Anees is currently on his fifth concert tour in two years, and has performed hundreds of shows in the United States.

Starting next year, he said he will focus on touring globally, starting in Latin America, Asia, and Australia. Find more information about his performances here.