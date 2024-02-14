BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Sony reports higher profit with sales of music, games, pictures and sensors
Sales were robust across Sony's diverse business lines, which include financial services, games and networking operations and entertainment businesses including music and movies.
Sony reports higher profit with sales of music, games, pictures and sensors
Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony’s profit rose 13 percent in October-December, the company said on February 14, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive
February 14, 2024

Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony's profit rose 13 percent in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games, the company said.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp's quarterly profit totalled 363.9 billion yen, or $2.4 billion, up from 321.5 billion yen the year before.

Quarterly sales for the maker of the PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22 percent to 3.7 trillion yen ($24.7 billion).

Sales were robust across its diverse business lines, which include financial services, games and networking operations and entertainment businesses including music and movies.

An increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products also helped boost the company’s bottom line.

RelatedIndia's Zee to sue Sony over termination of $10B merger

Like other Japanese companies, Sony has benefited from a dwindling exchange rate. The yen has weakened against the dollar, boosting the value of overseas earnings when they are converted into yen. The US dollar has been trading near 150 yen lately.

Sales of recorded and published music, merchandise and licensing revenue rose, Sony said.

In Sony's pictures operations, TV and digital streaming licensing revenue and home entertainment sales climbed during the fiscal year following successful movie releases.

Hits included "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", an animation film about the superhero, and "The Equalizer", starring Denzel Washington.

Sony said subscriber growth in its animation service Crunchyroll also helped profits.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast to 920 billion yen ($6.1 billion), up from an earlier projection for an 880 billion yen ($5.9 billion) profit. The latest forecast is still below the 1 trillion yen it earned in the previous fiscal year.

Related'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops box office as US Cinema Day draws millions
SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us