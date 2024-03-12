Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been selected as the candidate of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in upcoming elections, a party official has said.

Maduro, 61, will seek a third term in the July 28 elections, said Diosdado Cabello on Monday, adding more than 4.2 million party members chose Maduro in the primary election they held within the party.

Although Maduro has not made any announcements himself, he has been organising rallies since the election date was finalised.

The opposition bloc has still not decided on a candidate.

Maduro has been in power since 2013 and was re-elected in 2018 in polls.