The Kulu district of Konya, located in the heart of Türkiye, holds a unique distinction—it is home to the highest number of immigrants from Türkiye to Sweden. This small district, snuggling within central Anatolia, has seen a significant portion of its population leave for a new life in Sweden, leaving an indelible mark on both communities.

The story of this migration dates back several decades, to a time when economic opportunities in Türkiye were limited, and many young people sought a better future abroad. Sweden, with its strong economy and generous social welfare system, emerged as a light of hope for many Turks, including those from Kulu. Today, there are roughly 50,000 Turks from Kulu among the around 150,000 Turks who are Swedish citizens.

The first wave of migration from Kulu to Sweden began in the 1960s and 1970s, driven by economic necessity. Young men, primarily from rural backgrounds, left their families behind to seek employment in Sweden's booming industries. They found work in factories, construction sites, and other sectors, sending money back home to support their families and build a better life for themselves.

Over the years, the flow of migrants from Kulu to Sweden continued, albeit at a slower pace. Families began to join their loved ones, and the Kulu community in Sweden started to grow. Despite the distance, ties between Kulu and Sweden remained strong, with regular visits and constant communication bridging the gap between the two worlds.

Today, the Kulu community in Sweden is a thriving and integral part of Swedish society. Many of the early migrants have retired after decades of hard work, while the younger generation has excelled in various fields, including business, academia, and the arts. They have preserved their Turkish heritage while embracing Swedish culture, creating a unique blend that enriches both countries.

Back in Kulu, the impact of migration to Sweden is evident. Remittances from Sweden have helped improve living standards and infrastructure in the district, transforming it into a more prosperous and modern community. The influence of Swedish culture is also visible, with some families adopting Swedish customs alongside their Turkish traditions.

With a population of around 50,000, Kulu boasts a unique demographic — Turkish-Swedish origin citizens of Sweden. This distinctive characteristic has earned Kulu the playful nickname "Kulufornia," a nod to its dual heritage and the fusion of Turkish and Swedish influences.

Nuance Party of Sweden

Despite its small size, Kulu has made a mark on the diplomatic map, hosting an Honorary Consulate of Sweden until 2019. This consulate served as a symbol of the strong ties between Kulu and Sweden, providing services to the Turkish origin citizens of Sweden and facilitating cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Turkish origin from Kulu play a significant role in Swedish politics, particularly during elections. Swedish politicians often visit Kulu to campaign and seek support from the local population. One such politician is Mikail Yuksel, the chairman of the Nuance Party, who recently visited Kulu to rally support for his party in the upcoming European Parliament (EP) elections.

“There are about 1 million Muslims and about 150,000 citizens of Turkish origin in Sweden. In the elections, only 160,000 votes are needed to win a seat in the EP. The biggest problem is that citizens of Turkish and Muslim origin do not vote. In order to establish a new Türkiye and a Palestine friendly group in the EP, every citizen must vote” says Mikail Yuksel.

During his visit, Yuksel engaged with the Turkish-Swedish community, highlighting the importance of their dual citizenship and encouraging them to exercise their right to vote. The meeting, held on May 1, was a lively affair, with Yuksel passionately advocating for his party's platform and seeking to connect with his fellow countrymen in Kulu.

“We are a party founded to protect the rights of immigrants, especially Muslims. We are not an ideological party and we position ourselves in the centre. We have taken a very different stance from other parties, especially on Islamophobia, Quran burnings and Palestine. For example, we were the first party to demand a ban on Quran burnings. Unfortunately, this action is yet to be legislated,” says Yuksel.

“We are going to the EP elections with the slogan "Free Palestine" and we demand tough sanctions against Israel. We are also the only party to propose the removal of Hamas from the list of terrorist organisations. We also advocate full EU membership for Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The EU should stop applying double standards to Türkiye by acting like a Christian club” he adds.

Despite the distance, the bond between Kulu and Sweden remains strong. The Kulu community in Sweden takes pride in its roots, organising cultural events, maintaining ties with their homeland, and passing down their traditions to future generations. Likewise, the people of Kulu hold their compatriots in Sweden in high regard, seeing them as pioneers who ventured into the unknown to secure a better future for themselves and their families.

The story of the Kulu district of Konya and its immigrants to Sweden is evidence of the resilience, courage, and determination of the human spirit. It is a story of hope, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds that connect us across borders and cultures.