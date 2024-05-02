WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Time to worry about Gaza, not American college campuses': US Senator
The remarks came as student protests over Israel's war on Gaza have spread to many college campuses after being inspired by demonstrators at New York's Columbia University.
'Time to worry about Gaza, not American college campuses': US Senator
Hundreds of students have been arrested on campuses, with protests demanding universities divest from Israel/ Photo: X / Others
May 2, 2024

US Senator Bernie Sanders has said that attention should be focused on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza rather than pro-Palestinian protests across US college campuses.

"It is time to not simply worry about the violence we are seeing on American college campuses but to focus on the unprecedented violence we are seeing in Gaza, which has killed 34,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 77,000, 70 percent of whom are women and children," Sanders said on the Senate floor.

His remarks came as student protests over Israel's war on Gaza have spread to many college campuses after being inspired by demonstrators at New York's Columbia University.

Hundreds of students have been arrested on campuses, with protests demanding universities divest from Israel and condemning the war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"I suggest that CNN and maybe some of my colleagues here may take your cameras, just for a moment, off Columbia and off UCLA (the University of California, Los Angeles). Maybe go to Gaza and take your cameras and show us the emaciated children who are dying from malnutrition because of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's policies," Sanders said.

Related'Divest from Israel': Latest on Student Spring protests in US universities

'Growing Islamophobia'

"Show us the kids who have lost their arms and their legs. Show us the suffering that is going on over there," he added.

Turning to the protests across US college campuses, Sanders said he condemns all forms of violence, whether it is committed by people who support Israel's war policies or by people who oppose those policies, adding that all forms of bigotry in the US must be condemned and eliminated.

"We are seeing a growth of antisemitism in this country, which we must all condemn and work to stop. We are also seeing a growth of Islamophobia in this country, which we must all condemn and stop," he added.

Sanders reiterated that it is "not antisemitic" to hold Netanyahu and his government accountable for their actions.

RelatedStudent Spring protests: A look at anti-war dissent on eminent US campuses
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us