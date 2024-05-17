Awareness and Support Programme for Cancer Control in African Member Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its gratitude to Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, who attended the programme as the guest of honour.

The programme, held in in the Nigerian capital Abuja and also attended by Rafael Mariano Grossi, President of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Remi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, and Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, and Gambia's First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, highlighted the importance of fighting cancer in African countries.

The OIC Deputy Secretary General Dr Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Remi Tinubu and Fatima Maada Bio praised Emine Erdogan, who addressed the participants at Thursday's session.

Sengendo stressed that Emine Erdogan set an example for all with the first special session organised within the framework of the 13th OIC Summit in Istanbul in 2016.

"I would also like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to you for supporting this worthy initiative. Your presence is a demonstration of your support for this initiative," Sengendo said.

"Your presence is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring a healthier future for the people of the African Member States."

Becoming inspiration for scientific studies

Remi Tinubu thanked Emine Erdogan for hosting the first ladies and heads of state at the 2016 summit.

Expressing her gratitude to Emine Erdogan for her interest and love for the African continent, Tinubu said, “We love you very much. Thank you for establishing the Africa Center in Ankara.”

"You came here and showed us that food, diet and environmental factors are very, very important in the fight against cancer and that we can learn a lot from Asian culture," said Tinubu, thanking Erdogan for bringing her various plants when she was writing her thesis on plants used for medicinal purposes.

'Turkish First Lady's love for Africa'

Tinubu emphasised that Erdogan has shown her love for Africa most openly through her book "My Journeys in Africa", saying that she inspired him in his studies on medicinal plants. Tinubu also expressed his sincere gratitude to Emine Erdogan for attending the programme.

Fatima Maada Bio called Emine Erdogan a “precious mother” and said, “I want to congratulate (Emine Erdogan) for coming together with the wives of African leaders."

"With her participation, we see that we receive support not only from Africa but from all over the world.”

Underlining the IAEA's continued support in the fight against cancer, Grossi said, "I would like to pay tribute to the wives of leaders who have a unique perspective on what is happening to their people and are helping us in this regard".