Gunmen kill three foreign tourists, Afghan citizen in Bamyan province
Afghanistan's Interior Ministry confirms fatalities and injuries in attack on tourists in Bamyan, a region known for its UNESCO heritage site.
Friday's attack marks one of the deadliest incidents against foreigners since the Taliban regained control in 2021. / Photo: Getty Images
May 17, 2024

Three foreign tourists and one Afghan citizen were killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province, the country's Interior Ministry has said.

Four foreign nationals and three Afghans were also injured in the attack when gunmen opened fire, said ministry's spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee on Friday. Four people have been arrested, he said.

The nationality of the tourists and the identity of the attackers were not immediately clear.

Mountainous Bamyan is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site and the remains of two giant Buddha statues, which were blown up by the Taliban during their previous rule in 2001.

Since taking over Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have vowed to restore security and encourage a small but growing number of tourists to trickle into the country and sell tickets to access the Buddha statues.

Friday's attack was among the most serious targeting foreign citizens since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021.

The Daesh-K claimed an attack that injured Chinese citizens at a hotel popular with Chinese businessmen in Kabul in 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
