Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Spain to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries, his office has announced.

Erdogan was welcomed at the Madrid Torrejon Airport on Wednesday by Fernando Mariano Sampedro Marcos, Spanish state secretary for the EU, as well as Spain's Ambassador to Ankara Cristina Latorre Sancho, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, and other officials.

After his arrival, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of Zarzuela.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, Israeli atrocities in Gaza and regional and global developments.

Expanding bilateral relations

During the meeting, Erdogan said Türkiye-Spain relations would develop and deepen further.

Erdogan also said that steps to be taken in every field, from expanding their bilateral trade volume to defence industry cooperation, will benefit both nations.

"Noting that the genocidal policies of the Israeli administration in the Palestinian territory must end as soon as possible, President Erdogan stated that the steps taken by Spain in this regard and Spain's support for Palestine are very important and that the international community's increased pressure on Israel can pave the way for lasting peace in the region," the directorate added.

The president was accompanied by a large delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdogan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit on Thursday, with the talks to be chaired by Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez has said that the summit is seen as an indication of deepening ties between the two nations.

8th intergovernmental summit

A source with the Spanish Prime Ministry also expressed that Spain expects the 8th intergovernmental summit with Türkiye scheduled for Thursday to significantly strengthen relations and be "very successful".

The source said the two countries have “very important and solid bilateral” relations.

"Spain holds this type of high-level intergovernmental summit with a limited number of countries, and Türkiye is one of them. Six ministers from Türkiye and eight ministers from Spain will participate in the summit."

"Additionally, more than 150 businesspeople will accompany President Erdogan. Spain will witness such a comprehensive bilateral summit for the first time in a very long time. We expect a very successful summit," he said.

"Türkiye is a strategic actor in its region, conducting intense diplomacy to stop the Ukraine-Russia war and Israel’s attacks in Gaza.”

Following the summit, 13 bilateral agreements or memorandums are expected to be signed between ministries and state institutions. These include four commercial agreements, two related to energy and the environment, and two on scientific cooperation and others covering work, culture, sports, maritime transportation and social services.

The source emphasised that a joint declaration would be made to sustain and deepen the "comprehensive partnership" decision from the last summit in 2021, noting that "concrete results will be achieved in both political and economic fields."

New trade targets

The source added that the summit will also feature a business forum aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and opening new doors.

The forum, to be held at BBVA’s headquarters, will see participation from representatives of around 150 Turkish companies, the source said, adding “this is an incredible number.”

“At the forum where President Erdogan and Prime Minister Sanchez will deliver the opening speeches, there will be bilateral and joint meetings in many different sectors. Additionally, there will be a separate special meeting related to the defence and security industry," he said.

Currently, the bilateral trade volume between the two countries is around 18 billion euros, the source noted, adding the target of 20 billion euros set in 2021 is close to being achieved.

"The new target for the bilateral trade volume here will be raised to 25 billion euros. Both countries are aware that there is still a very large capacity to develop economic and commercial relations. We are fully confident that this forum will yield concrete results in the short and medium term."