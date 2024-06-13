CLIMATE
Gaza's accumulated waste poses 'catastrophic' risks: UN agency
UNRWA says 330,000 tons of waste accumulated in or near populated areas in Gaza.
A Palestinian man slavages items from a waste dump atop building rubble at the Bureij camp in central Gaza.  / Photo: AFP
June 13, 2024

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned of “catastrophic” environmental and health risks in Gaza amid an accumulation of waste in populated areas in the battered enclave.

“As of 9 June, over 330,000 tons of waste have accumulated in or near populated areas across Gaza, posing catastrophic environmental and health risks,” UNRWA said in a statement.

“Children rummage through trash daily.”

The UN agency renewed its call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

“Unimpeded humanitarian access and ceasefire now are crucial to restore humane living conditions,” it added.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 84,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedGaza's health crisis worsens as mass graves, garbage draw pests and disease
SOURCE:AA
