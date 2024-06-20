WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hate on wheels: Van playing Islamophobic video drives around Toronto
According to Canada’s special representative on combatting Islamophobia,  the incident has engendered fear in the Muslim community, given the history of past violence.
Hate on wheels: Van playing Islamophobic video drives around Toronto
Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit has said that they recognise the community’s concern. / Photo: CTV News / Others
June 20, 2024

Toronto police are conducting a hate crime probe into an advertising van driving around Canada’s largest city playing an “Islamophobic” video, news outlets have reported.

A video posted on social media on Wednesday shows a cube van playing a video that questions “Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?” It then displays Muslims at prayer accompanied by a text that says: “Wake up Canada. You are under siege.”

The outside of the van has “Is this Lebanon?” written on the vehicle’s back and side.

“This is extremely dangerous messaging and should not be condoned,” the National Council of Canadian Muslims posted on X. “We have seen Islamophobic hate kill in Canada, including in Ontario.”

Past violence

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s special representative on combatting Islamophobia, told CTV News that the incident has engendered fear in the Muslim community, given the history of past violence.

“We have been on edge when it comes to hate targeting our communities, and this is just one more example of why people are worried,” she said. “We do not want to see another Quebec Mosque massacre or a London family attack.”

In January 2017, a man gunned down six Muslims and wounded 19 while they were at prayer in the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. On June 6, 2021 in London, Ontario, a driver rammed his pickup truck into a Muslim family of five, killing four of them.

Anti-Muslim hate speech online has increased by 500 percent, with a dramatic jump since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza last year, Elghawaby noted.

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit posted on X that “we recognise the community’s concern” and asked anyone with information on the van to contact them.

RelatedAustralian police raid homes near terrorist's hometown – NZ mosque attacks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us