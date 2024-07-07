WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eight people killed after gun battles erupt in Kashmir
Two soldiers and six suspected gunmen were killed in gunfights in India-administered Kashmir, where tensions are running high in the contested region.
Eight people killed after gun battles erupt in Kashmir
Tensions escalate in India-administered Kashmir following shootouts between security forces and suspected gunmen. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 7, 2024

Two soldiers and six suspected gunmen were killed in two separate gun battles in India-administered Kashmir, police have said.

Kashmir police inspector general Vidhi Kumar Birdi told AFP on Sunday that authorities in the disputed territory had "carried out two different operations" in villages in the Kulgam district.

Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages.

"We have retrieved the bodies of two terrorists from Modergram, and four others from Frisal Chinnigam," said Birdi.

This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.

RelatedIndian police probe Kashmir attack that killed Hindu pilgrims

Kashmir dispute

The Muslim-majority region of Kashmir is claimed by both Pakistan and India in full, but each administers only part of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.

RelatedWill India's Modi actually withdraw draconian military law from Kashmir?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us