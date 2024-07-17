WORLD
Daesh attacks on track to double in Iraq, Syria in 2024: CENTCOM
Iraqi officials say they can keep the threat under control with their own forces and entered into talks with the US aimed at winding down the mission of the US-led military coalition.
Mourners react near the coffin of an Iraqi soldier, who was killed in an attack by Daesh terrorists on an army post in a rural area between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2024

The US Central Command has said that the Daesh terror group is trying "to reconstitute” as the number of attacks in Syria and Iraq is on track to double this year, compared to the year before.

Daesh claimed 153 attacks in the two countries in the first six months of 2024, CENTCOM said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a US defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't allowed to speak publicly on the matter, the group was behind 121 attacks in Syria and Iraq in 2023.

"The increase in attacks indicates (Daesh) is attempting to reconstitute following several years of decreased capability," CENTCOM said.

Iraqi officials say that they can keep the Daesh threat under control with their own forces and have entered into talks with the US aimed at winding down the mission of the US-led military coalition in Iraq.

The talks come at a time of increased domestic tensions over the US military presence.

