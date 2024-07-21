The Israeli army bombarded the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza 63 times in a week, killing at least 91 people and injuring 251 others, local authorities have said.

“More than 75 percent of the victims were admitted to hospitals with burns due to Israel’s use of thermal and chemical weapons,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Nuseirat refugee camp is one of the most densely populated camps in Gaza, currently housing 250,000 residents and displaced people.

The media office held Israel and the US administration “fully responsible for the continued massacres against the displaced and civilians.”

It called on the international community, the UN, and international organisations to "pressure the Israeli occupation and the US administration to stop the genocide and halt the bloodshed in Gaza.”

At least two million people have been displaced by Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza since last October 7, as per the office.