Row erupts between top Israeli ministers over role in military base riots
The rioters targeted bases where soldiers were held in custody for gang molestation of a Palestinian detainee.
Right-wing protesters wave Israeli flags outside Sde Teiman detention facility. / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2024

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has doubted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's role in failing to take prompt action against Israeli rioters who stormed two military bases late Monday where soldiers were being held in custody for gang molestation of a Palestinian detainee.

Gallant urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to investigate whether Ben-Gvir prevented or delayed police action against Israeli rioters at the Sde Teiman and Beit Lid military bases in southern and central Israel.

The defence minister stressed the prime minister to "take a firm stand against the coalition members who participated in the riots," the Israeli daily Haaretz said.

Videos that went viral on social media show lawmakers and ministers from the far-right Jewish Power party taking part in the storming of the Sde Teiman military base.

The Defence Ministry considered the events "severe harm to national security and the government's authority over the Israeli army," the Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported.

RelatedSodomised to death: Stories of torture at Israel's Sde Teiman base emerge

'Extremely dangereous phenomenon'

In his letter sent to the prime minister, he said: "Backing and active participation of elected officials in riots in army bases, while issuing harsh statements against senior army officers, is a severe and extremely dangerous phenomenon that harms security, social cohesiveness, and Israel's international reputation."

"This dangerous phenomenon must be treated decisively and immediately," added Gallant.

The storming included hand-to-hand clashes with soldiers and police officers who tried to prevent the protesters from entering the base and later from entering its halls.

"The Israeli army criticised the police last night for their inability to control the riots in Sde Teiman and Beit Lid - and claimed that despite appeals made to the police yesterday when the chaos began in Sdei Teiman, it took the police many hours to control the events," the state-run broadcasting authority KAN reported on Tuesday.

The police have not yet commented on accusations levelled by the army, which is led by Ben-Gvir.

