WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from US amid Russian missile strikes
The delivery of the fighter jets marks a significant step in bolstering Ukraine's air defence capabilities against the onslaught of missiles Russia has fired.
Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from US amid Russian missile strikes
The F-16 is specialised in suppressing enemy air defences. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 31, 2024

Ukraine has received the first F-16 fighter jets that it has sought for months to fight back against an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, a United States official confirmed.

Ukraine has been pushing its Western allies for F-16s for Ukraine for months, saying they were critically needed to fight back against the onslaught of missiles Russia has fired against it.

The F-16 is specialised in suppressing enemy air defences.

The West has hesitantly moved toward providing the jets, after previous concerns that arming Ukraine with advanced weaponry would further escalate the war with Russia.

The US has also been training Ukrainian pilots on how to fly the jets and has already graduated the first group of pilots on its operation.

During his visit to Washington earlier this month for the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed NATO allies to remove all limitations on how Western-provided weapons are used, specifically allowing Ukraine to fire Western-provided weapons against an expanded set of Russian targets.

RelatedUS announces $1.7B in new military aid for Ukraine

First tranche of jets

It’s not clear how many jets were provided in the first tranche or which nations provided them.

The Ukrainian government has not confirmed receipt of the jets.

US President Joe Biden authorised sending the US-built warplanes to Ukraine in August 2023.

That came after months of pressure from Kiev and internal debate in the US administration where officials feared the move could escalate tensions with the Kremlin.

Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway — all NATO members — have committed to providing Ukraine with more than 60 planes.

That number is dwarfed by the Russian jet fighter fleet, which is estimated to be around 10 times larger.

Ukraine needs at least 130 F-16 fighter jets to neutralise Russian air power, Ukrainian officials say.

F-16s can fly up to twice the speed of sound and have a maximum range of more than 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles).

The arrival of the jets was first reported by Bloomberg.

RelatedEU transfers $1.6B from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us