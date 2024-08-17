WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon plunges into darkness as last power plant runs out of fuel
In recent years, Lebanon has seen a sharp rise in power outages, driven by the government's deepening financial crisis.
Lebanon plunges into darkness as last power plant runs out of fuel
The power outage affected key facilities, including the Rafik Hariri International Airport, Port of Beirut, prisons, wastewater treatment facilities, and drinking water pumping stations./ Photo: Reuters Archive
August 17, 2024

Lebanon's power utility company has announced a nationwide power outage, including at Beirut's airport and port.

The Electricity of Lebanon said in a statement that the last group of production units at the Zahrani Power Plant, which supplies the country with electricity, went offline after running out of fuel.

This led to a complete halt of electricity supply across all Lebanese territories.

The power outage affected key facilities, including the Rafik Hariri International Airport, Port of Beirut, prisons, wastewater treatment facilities, and drinking water pumping stations.

The Zahrani Plant, in southern Lebanon, is one of the most important power generation stations in the country and currently the only operational one, supplying most of Lebanon's electricity needs.

The statement said the shutdown of all production units at this plant “came after exhausting all possible precautionary measures to prolong energy production. "

The company said it “will restart the production units at the Zahrani Plant that were forcibly taken offline, in line with the storage that will be available to it after securing fuel, to gradually restore electricity supply to its previous levels,” without disclosing the time needed for this.

Over the past couple of years, the frequency of power outages in Lebanon has significantly increased due to the government's financial distress, which led to its inability to provide foreign currency to import fuel.

Lebanon's power production earlier ranged between 1,600 and 2,000 megawatts daily, but the fuel shortage in recent years has gradually reduced production to unprecedentedly low levels.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us